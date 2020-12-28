Delta Faucet brings essential kitchen feature to bathroom faucets to make cleaning and sanitizing a snap

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bathroom sinks see a lot; from dirt and germs to toothpaste and hair trimmings. But maintaining a clean and sanitary bathroom is as important as ever. A new product feature from Delta Faucet takes the popular kitchen innovation - the pull-down faucet - and inserts it in the bathroom.

Simplify cleanup

We're all washing our hands … a lot. And with many spending more time in their homes, high-use rooms get dirty before you can finish cleaning them. In the bathroom, the sink can quickly collect germs, dirt, toothpaste and hair trimmings, getting grimy and gross.

A popular feature in kitchen faucets for years has been the pull-down spray wand. This all-in-one innovation is requested for its versatility, extended reach and use in cleaning. A quick spray of cleaner and a rinse with the wand can sanitize and clear off debris, leaving a glistening kitchen sink.

Delta Faucet has brought this thinking to the bathroom with the Kayra™ Single Handle Pull-Down Bath Faucet , Broadmoor® Bath Collection, Sandover™ Bath Collection and Lampard™ Bath Collection. These pull-down bathroom faucets simplify cleanup, helping keep the sink beautiful and sanitary by easily clearing away toothpaste, dirt, debris and rinsing cleaning products. No more wiping bathroom sinks - clean as you go with a simple spray.

All of Delta Faucet's pull-down bathroom faucets also come with the WaterSense ® label*, using at least 20% less water than the industry standard without compromising performance.

A seamless designWith smooth and unbroken lines, modern pull-down bathroom faucets integrate the spray wand into the design, making for a seamless look. Appealing to those seeking an approachable, versatile transitional design, current pull-down collections complement interior design styles from traditional to contemporary.

Smart docking technology like Delta ® MagnaTite ® Docking keeps the pull-down spray wand firmly in place with a powerful integrated magnet, so it stays docked when not in use. The pull-down spray wand comes free with a gentle tug and gives you total flexibility. The hose extends and retracts without friction points, fed by gravity.

Faucet finishes on the market include traditional chrome, stainless and brushed nickel, as well as a trending black matte finish. The Delta ® Broadmoor ® and Sandover™ Collections offer finishes incorporating SpotShield ® Technology. This finish helps your faucet stay cleaner longer by resisting water spots and fingerprints. SpotShield ® Stainless also has antimicrobial protection that resists odor-causing microbial growth on the finish.

For a completely seamless look, pair a pull-down bathroom faucet with its matching bathroom fixture collection. Faucets from Delta Faucet can be coupled with bath and shower fixtures as well as bathroom accessories like towel bars, tissue holders and robe hooks. Committing to one collection brings continuity to a space.

Pulling faucet innovation from the kitchen to the bathroom will have your sink clean and looking its best.

