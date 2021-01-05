Delta Dental Of Arkansas Promotes Katie Mehdizadegan To VP, General Counsel

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Dental of Arkansas has promoted Katie Mehdizadegan to Vice President, General Counsel, effective January 1, 2021.

In her new role, Katie will serve as Delta Dental's HIPAA privacy officer. She will also be responsible for a wide variety of legal matters, including contract negotiations, management of litigation and regulatory proceedings; compliance with applicable laws, regulatory requirements, policies and procedures, as well as the collaboration with the Arkansas Insurance Department and other regulators. She will continue to report directly to Jim Couch, Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Legal Counsel at Delta Dental.

"Since her first day of employment with Delta Dental, Katie has shown to be a superb fit and a tremendous asset to the company," Jim Couch said. "Immediately, she became a significant contributor to the Legal and Compliance team, offering great energy, ideas and vision. Her promotion is richly deserved."

Katie Mehdizadegan joined Delta Dental in May 2019 as associate general counsel. Previously, she practiced law with the Little Rock firm of Gill Ragon Owen with a focus on commercial and general litigation. A native of Maine, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Secondary Education and History with Summa Cum Laude honors from the University of Maine and a Juris Doctor degree with honors from the University of Arkansas Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law. She was named a 2018 Rising Star in Civil Litigation by Mid-South Super Lawyers and one of the Top Attorneys of 2018 by Arkansas Life Magazine.

About Delta Dental of Arkansas

Delta Dental of Arkansas is the largest dental benefits provider in the state, helping more than 800,000 Arkansans keep their smiles healthy through commercial and Medicaid coverage. As a not-for-profit company, Delta Dental is committed to improving the oral health of Arkansans through the philanthropic efforts of its Foundation, which donated more than $3 million to support oral health education initiatives in the last three years. For more information, visit https://www.deltadentalar.com/.

