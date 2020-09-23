Delta Dental Of Arkansas Named Among 2020 Best Places To Work In Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Dental of Arkansas, the largest provider of dental benefits in the state, has again been named one of the Best Places to Work in Arkansas. The eighth annual program, created by Arkansas Business and Best Companies Group, was designed to identify and honor the best employers in Arkansas, benefiting the state's economy, workforce and businesses. Delta Dental of Arkansas has been among the honorees each of the program's eight years.

Delta Dental of Arkansas is committed to providing an outstanding employee experience. Beyond a generous benefits package, the company offers a comprehensive leadership development program, flexible scheduling to accommodate the needs of family, and an Employee Steering Committee where representatives from each department meet with company leadership to hear employees' suggestions.

"We're honored to win this award, especially because so much is determined by employee responses," said Kelly Carney, chief administrative officer at Delta Dental of Arkansas. "The positive feedback we receive through the survey is consistent with how we want employees to view us and how we want to be viewed in our community and by our customers. We are gratified that we have been recognized eight years in a row."

Companies from across the state entered a two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Arkansas. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part, weighted more heavily, consisted of an employee survey to measure employees' satisfaction with their experience.

The full list of honorees includes 47 companies. For more information on the Best Places to Work in Arkansas program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkAR.com.

About Delta Dental of Arkansas Delta Dental of Arkansas is the largest dental benefits provider in the state, helping more than 800,000 Arkansans keep their smiles healthy through commercial and Medicaid coverage. As a not-for-profit company, Delta Dental is committed to improving the oral health of Arkansans through the philanthropic efforts of its Foundation, which donated more than $3 million to support oral health education initiatives in the last three years. For more information, visit deltadentalar.com.

