Delta Dental Of Arkansas Foundation Opens 2022 Community Grant Cycle

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation is now accepting grant applications for oral health projects designed to take a bite out of tooth and gum disease.

The total amount of funding available is $300,000.

From June 21 through Aug. 20, 2021, eligible organizations may apply for funding of up to $30,000 for new or existing programs that provide oral health education, dental treatment or preventive oral care. Initiatives must serve primarily low-income, uninsured and underserved Arkansans.

"We fund community-focused, oral health projects that make a meaningful difference in the health and well-being of Arkansans," said Chrissy Chatham, executive director of the Foundation. "Many people suffer from debilitating tooth decay or gum disease. We hope our funding will increase knowledge and access to care while providing life-changing relief and improved quality of life for uninsured Arkansans."

Applicants must be an Arkansas-based 501(c)(3) non-profit, government agency, school or charitable dental treatment facility. They may apply for amounts ranging from $2,500 to $30,000 to support program-specific administrative/staffing costs, capital needs, dental clinic treatment expenses or program-related operational expenses.

Grants are awarded based on the applicants' ability to meet any of the goals for this funding opportunity: support low-cost clinics, provide oral health educational opportunities, support service connecting organizations, and incorporate oral health into broader social determinants of health. Preferred funding consideration will be given to community partnership projects and clinics specifically targeting uninsured and underinsured individuals in the state.

Selections will be made in November and grant funds will be issued in January 2022.

Grant guidelines and the online application may be accessed at https://www.deltadentalar.com/2022-community-grant.

About the Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation

The Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation is committed to fulfilling Delta Dental of Arkansas's mission to improve the oral health of all Arkansans. Since 2015, the Foundation has contributed an average of $1 million per year to local communities to support oral health education, prevention and treatment programs. More information is available at https://www.deltadentalar.com/giving-back/delta-dental-of-arkansas-foundation/about.

