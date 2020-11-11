Delta Dental Funding Provides Access To $2.25M In Oral Health Care For U.S. Veterans In 2020

OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This Veterans Day, Delta Dental thanks the heroes who have bravely served our country and reaffirms our commitment to provide and support pathways for oral health care for our veterans.

As a continued part of that commitment, a number of Delta Dental companies across the country have partnered with Dental Lifeline Network's (DLN) Lifeline Heroes Challenge for Veterans campaign. For many veterans, dental care is not covered by their insurance or their VA benefits. Funding provided through the Lifeline Heroes Challenge enables DLN to link hundreds of veterans with volunteer dentists who donate comprehensive care to those who need it most.

To date, these Delta Dental companies have contributed $250,000 to the project, which equates to more than $2.25 million in care delivered to veterans, according to DLN. These donations significantly expanded access to oral health care for veterans, as well as recruitment efforts to find more volunteer dentists.

"At the core of Delta Dental's mission is the belief that everyone deserves a healthy smile. Across the country, Delta Dental companies are dedicated to improving the oral and overall health of Americans by making dental coverage more accessible and affordable. Delta Dental is proud to partner with DLN's Lifeline Heroes Challenge for Veterans to ensure support for our country's heroes on their oral health care journey," said Emily O'Brien, Delta Dental Plans Association spokeswoman.

"Delta Dental's generosity has been an incredible help in our efforts to provide dental care to more veterans," Fred Leviton, DLN President & CEO, said. "More funds raised means more heroes served, and we couldn't be more thankful for that. These veterans served their country for all of us, and the least we can do is try and give back to them. Delta Dental's dedication to giving back to veterans is helping DLN change and improve lives."

About Dental Lifeline NetworkDental Lifeline Network (DLN) is a national charitable organization and strategic partner of the American Dental Association. DLN's mission is to improve the oral health of people with disabilities or who are elderly or medically fragile and have no other way to get help. Through a volunteer network of 15,000 dentists and 3,500 laboratories, DLN develops and coordinates direct-service charity programs resulting in life-changing and life-saving treatment.

