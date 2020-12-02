Delta Dental Donates To Support An Additional 1.2 Million Meals In LA County

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation announced that it will donate an additional $300,000 to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to help communities impacted by COVID-19 as some businesses scale back or shut...

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation announced that it will donate an additional $300,000 to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to help communities impacted by COVID-19 as some businesses scale back or shut down again due to an increase in cases of the virus. This support will enable the Food Bank to provide enough food for an additional 1.2 million meals. This announcement fell on Giving Tuesday, a global generosity movement that encourages people and organizations to do good, which has deeper resonance amid the challenges presented by COVID-19.

"We are now providing food to 900,000 people each month in our community and we can only do it through the generous support of companies like Delta Dental," said Michael Flood, president and CEO of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. "The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation stepped up early in the pandemic to provide funding for our hunger relief efforts, and now with cases rising, they have committed more support during the holiday season as we are anticipating the need for food assistance to increase."

"As a result of the pandemic, food insecurity rates and reliance on food banks are skyrocketing like never before," said Kenzie Ferguson, vice president for foundation and corporate social responsibility for Delta Dental of California and its affiliates. "Fighting food insecurity is not only the right thing to do for our communities during these trying times, but it also aligns with our mission to promote oral health."

Dental caries, or the disease that causes tooth decay, has been linked to food insecurity - a disruption in food intake or eating patterns due to a lack of resources - in numerous studies. Delta Dental of California and its affiliates, through the Foundation, employee support and corporate giving, have strengthened food banks across its enterprise states for years. As the economic crisis caused by the pandemic continues, it became clear it was time to increase that support exponentially.

LA County faces food insecurity more than any other county in the nation. It is thanks to our donors like Delta Dental, that the Food Bank can provide undisturbed distribution of healthy food to more than 900,000 people monthly during this pandemic.

About the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation

The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation partners with local communities to increase access to care, support dental education and fund research that advances the oral health field. Since 2011, the Foundation has awarded more than $60 million across 15 states and the District of Columbia. The Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Delta Dental of California and its affiliated companies, including Delta Dental Insurance Company, Delta Dental of Pennsylvania and Delta Dental of New York, Inc.

About Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has been mobilizing resources to fight hunger in Los Angeles County since 1973. To support the Food Bank's vision that no one goes hungry in Los Angeles County, food and grocery products are distributed through a network of 700 partner agencies and directly to families, seniors and children through direct distribution programs. The Food Bank has distributed more than 1.5 billion pounds of food, the equivalent of 1.2 billion meals since 1973. In response to the Coronavirus crisis, the Food Bank has more than doubled food distribution, and now reaches more than 900,000 people every month. The Food Bank is a 4-star rated charity by Charity Navigator. For more information, visit LAFoodBank.org.

Media Contact

David May

Director of Marketing and Communications

dmay@lafoodbank.org

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delta-dental-donates-to-support-an-additional-1-2-million-meals-in-la-county-301185080.html

SOURCE Los Angeles Regional Food Bank