Delta Collaborates With BIMsmith To Offer Building Information Modeling (BIM) Tools For Delta Breez Ventilation

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power and thermal solutions, today announced a full suite of new Building Information Modeling (BIM) tools for architecture and engineering professionals - enabling them to more easily incorporate Delta Breez Ventilation Systems products into building projects.

The digital tools are the result of a partnership between Delta and BIMsmith, the leading product research platform for building professionals. Delta collaborated with BIMsmith's architectural and technical experts to develop digital, data-rich 3D models for more than 70 Delta Breez bathroom ventilation fans. The digital models provide critical physical and performance information to aid architects and engineers in designing smart and green buildings. In addition, the models are built to integrate seamlessly with the industry's major building design software, Autodesk Revit.

"We are proud to offer our customers and partners new tools to incorporate Delta Breez into their projects," said Kai Wang, senior product manager for Delta Electronics (Americas). "This is a step that enables us to dramatically expand our user base with the goal of creating a future that is 'Smarter. Greener. Together' in line with Delta's brand promise."

" Delta Breez is an exciting addition to the BIMsmith platform, given that the brand is well-known for delivering efficient and high performance Indoor Air Quality solutions," said Benjamin Glunz, CEO of BIMsmith.

Delta Breez BIM resources can be found at www.deltabreez.com/bim-revit-library.php and at www.bimsmith.com/delta-breez.

To learn more, visit www.deltabreez.com or www.delta-americas.com.

About DeltaDelta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its CSR-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to CSR. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 9 consecutive years. In 2017, Delta was selected by CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) for its Climate Change Leadership Level for the 2nd consecutive year.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

