Delta Air Lines Announces Webcast Of December Quarter And Full Year 2021 Financial Results

ATLANTA, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Delta Air Lines, Inc. Report will hold a live conference call and webcast to discuss its December quarter and full year 2021 financial results at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.

A live webcast of this event will be available at ir.delta.com. An online replay will be available at the same site shortly after the webcast is complete.

