Delta Agriculture President Named Co-chair Of NIHC Government Affairs Committee

WASHINGTON, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Agriculture president Graham Owens has been named co-chair of the Government Affairs Committee of the National Industrial Hemp Council of America (NIHC). Rick Fox, CEO and Founder of Meristem Farms, remains as co-chair and both will help spearhead advocacy and public policy efforts important to U.S. industrial hemp as the industry continues mature and expand.

"It is an honor to take on this role on behalf of NIHC and the hemp industry at large," said Delta Agriculture president Graham Owens. "Delta Agriculture is proud to not only be a leader in U.S. domestic hemp production but also a leading partner of NIHC in the effort to influence public policy in a manner that prepares our industry for the future. The hemp plant provides an incredible opportunity for our country to be a global leader in combatting carbon output without compromising our position as the world's largest economy."

"Graham's previous experience working on Capitol Hill, at the Federal Trade Commission, and with advocacy groups in ag, manufacturing, and tech make him the perfect person to represent NIHC's government relations efforts," said NIHC president Patrick Atagi. "Industrial hemp has come a long way in a short time but there is much more work to do in terms of streamlining regulations and building an infrastructure that will allow this industry to compete in the mainstream economy for years to come. We are thrilled to have Graham bring his years of government and advocacy experience to NIHC and the hemp industry."

The National Industrial Hemp Council of America provides high-quality networking and resources for its members, from farm to consumer. As a USDA cooperator, NIHC receives funds through the Market Access program to promote, develop and assist growers and processors on export promotion of industrial hemp in Europe and Asia. Its leadership is composed of leading international, federal, state, private industry, and government professionals throughout the sector. The organization is dedicated to furthering market development, assisting members in entering the industry, and educating consumers on industrial hemp and its applications. For more information please go to nihcoa.com.

About Delta AgricultureDelta Agriculture is the nation's largest industrial supplier of hemp raw goods. Paving the path to a carbon-negative future, Delta Agriculture utilizes the power of the hemp plant to create sustainable alternatives for non-renewable goods like petroleum-based plastics. With farming programs and integrated processing facilities across Colorado, Kentucky, and Texas, Delta Agriculture manages the production of hemp from genetics all the way to distribution and has proprietary, patented technology to process all parts of the hemp plant - flower, grain, and fiber - at scale. A member of the National Industrial Hemp Council of America, Delta Agriculture also invests significant resources in public policy advocacy to support and expand industrial hemp across the U.S.

