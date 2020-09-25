Deloitte Sets New Record In Achieving Snowflake's Elite Services Partner Status

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today announced it has achieved Snowflake's Elite Services Partner status becoming the fastest organization to achieve the top level of recognition since the launch of Snowflake Partner Network (SPN).

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today announced it has achieved Snowflake's Elite Services Partner status becoming the fastest organization to achieve the top level of recognition since the launch of Snowflake Partner Network (SPN). Snowflake's Elite Services status is given to Partners who surpass requirements in sales accreditations, certified practitioners, outstanding customer references through successful implementations and continued market interest.

"Our collaboration with Deloitte accelerates the pace at which we help our customers tackle their transformation priorities and Deloitte's ability to achieve Elite status in such a short amount of time speaks volumes about their commitment to the Snowflake ecosystem," said Colleen Kapase, Snowflake VP of Global Alliances. "With Deloitte as an Elite Services Partner, our joint customers can unlock business value at scale and seamlessly modernize their data transformation."

The alliance between Deloitte and Snowflake delivers enterprise organizations a foundation for a modern data strategy. The alliance combines the best of Deloitte's AI, data and analytics modernization experience with Snowflake's single, integrated data platform enabling customers to remain at the forefront of their industries. Now with the designation as Snowflake's Elite Services Partner, Deloitte is positioned as a trusted collaborator that clients can depend on to deliver Snowflake implementations with a deep knowledge base of the product to best leverage all features and benefits.

Together Deloitte and Snowflake empower customers with strategic advantages through a unique combination of tools, capabilities and resources that help businesses tackle key transformation priorities. Aligned with Snowflake's migration readiness and code conversion strategies, Deloitte provides tools and accelerators to speed up the time to market, all with enhanced flexibility, scalability and agility enterprises can rely on. To date, the alliance has seen significant impact across industry sectors, helping joint clients cut data modernizations timelines in half and save millions in operating expenses within banking and insurance; life sciences and health care; retail; telecommunications and more.

"We are focused on driving new services and products through the use of analytics on Snowflake using a business-driven transformation approach that directly impacts our client's bottom line with minimal disruption," said Frank Farrall, principal and AI ecosystems leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Our achievement as Elite Services Partner is another step in our ambition to help our clients leverage Snowflake's end-to-end solution for their data modernization journey."

The accreditation as Elite Services Partner comes on the heels of Deloitte being named Snowflake's 2020 Global SI Partner of the Year APAC in June which recognized the growth of certified practitioners, knowledge of Snowflake solutions and diligent commitment to execute for clients throughout the region.

For more information on Deloitte's alliance with Snowflake, visit www.deloitte.com.

