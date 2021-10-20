Deloitte Appointed As Lead Advisor For New ESG Program At Maricunga

LPI is Supporting a Sustainable Future with its New ESG Program at the Maricunga Lithium Project by engaging Deloitte as Lead Advisor

Highlights

Deloitte has been appointed to assist the Company with ensuring a robust Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") program at Maricunga.

The goal is to imbed sustainable protocols in future lithium extraction operations and to establish ambitious standards and objectives to become a carbon neutral producer, while keeping high standards on the social aspects.

LPI has followed the ESG structure outlined since the start of its development and throughout all its phases including its initial DFS, EIA and currently on the update of its DFS for the Stage One.

SYDNEY, Australia, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Power International Limited ( ASX: LPI) ("LPI" or the "Company"), through its Joint Venture company, Minera Salar Blanco S.A. ( "MSB"), has engaged Deloitte to assist with the Environmental, Social and Governance ( "ESG") program for its Maricunga Stage One project.

As part of the program of work, Deloitte will conduct a verification, evaluation, and gap analysis of all MSB processes. This will ensure they are linked with the operational, environmental, and social requirements under the already approved Environmental Impact Assessment ( "EIA") and those to be considered in the update to the Definitive Feasibility Study ( "DFS") being completed for the Stage One.

As part of this process, the Company has started to confirm its operational and technical teams and its internal systems and processes so as to provide a long-term sustainable life for the project through the definition of very ambitious objectives in terms of carbon footprint (CO2 intensity).

Lithium Power International's Chief Executive Officer, Cristobal Garcia-Huidobro, commented:

"Sustainability has been the center of our project since the beginning and is one of our fundamental pillars. We aim not only to set high technical standards, but also to establish a new way of relating with the communities. We are committed to developing a world class, sustainable lithium mine, and this step being part of our ESG program, will ensure all operational matters support this objective."

