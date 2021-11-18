Dell Technologies To Present At Investor Conferences In December

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (DELL) - Get Dell Technologies Inc Class C Report announces that Tom Sweet, Dell Technologies' executive vice president and chief financial officer, Jeff Clarke, vice chairman and co-chief operating officer, Chuck Whitten, co-chief operating officer, Yvonne McGill, corporate controller and chief financial officer of Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Matt Baker, senior vice president of Infrastructure Solutions Group strategy, will each present at one of the following upcoming conferences:

2021 Wells Fargo Tech Summit - Virtual Wednesday, December 1, 2021 11:40 a.m. CT / 12:40 p.m. ET.Speaker: Yvonne McGill

Credit Suisse 25 th Annual Technology Conference - Scottsdale, AZ Wednesday, December 1, 2021 12:40 p.m. CT / 1:40 p.m. ET.Speaker: Jeff Clarke

Barclays Global TMT Conference 2021 - Virtual Tuesday, December 7, 2021 11:05 a.m. CT / 12:05 p.m. ETSpeaker: Tom Sweet

Raymond James 2021 Technology Investors Conference - Virtual Monday, December 6, 2021 7:50 a.m. CT / 8:50 a.m. ETSpeaker: Matt Baker

UBS Global TMT Conference 2021 - Virtual Tuesday, December 7, 2021 3:00 p.m. CT / 4:00 p.m. ETSpeaker: Chuck Whitten

A live webcast and a replay of all conference webcasts will be available on Dell Technologies' Investor Relations page at investors.delltechnologies.com.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (DELL) - Get Dell Technologies Inc Class C Report helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

Copyright © 2021 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC and Dell EMC are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dell-technologies-to-present-at-investor-conferences-in-december-301428690.html

SOURCE Dell Technologies