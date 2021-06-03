Dell Technologies Names Insight As 2021 North America Channel Excellence In Growth Award Winner

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, has been named the Dell Technologies™ 2021 North America Channel Excellence in Growth award winner.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT) - Get Report, the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, has been named the Dell Technologies™ 2021 North America Channel Excellence in Growth award winner.

The award recognizes Insight for growing its overall Dell business in 2020 during a year of resource constraints, adding new accounts for Dell products and services, and expanding to new industry segments. Dell also recognized Insight for empowering organizations - from businesses of all sizes to schools and federal, state and local governments - as they adapted in the past year to performing from anywhere. Insight's dedication to delivering technologies that drive societal progress also was highlighted.

Insight, a Dell Technologies Titanium Black partner, relies on Dell's best-in-class device, server, storage and software products and services to architect and deliver advanced cloud solutions and day-to-day managed services. This includes accelerating clients' IT service delivery, providing a means to broadly scale new applications across cloud and edge devices while ensuring platform reliability and future-ready data centers via managed cloud services, network security and remote technical support through Insight OneCall™ for Dell's complete portfolio.

"Insight and Dell share a similar vision for digital transformation that positions organizations for upward success without overloading their IT resources or budget," said Megan Amdahl, senior vice president, partner alliances and operations, Insight. "We also share a unique relationship through our combined commitment to reducing IT waste and protecting our planet. Making a positive impact on how our clients work smarter and for our communities is a core part of our business, and we're proud to share these common goals with Dell."

Insight, also the 2019 Dell Technologies North America Transformational Partner of the Year, maintains a team of more than 70 architects, business development, technical pre-sales, services and marketing experts that has amassed more than 340 Dell Technologies certifications and accreditations.

To see how Dell Technologies works with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™, visit our Dell partner page. For more information on Insight, go to insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation and Connected Workforce solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our employees help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210603005671/en/