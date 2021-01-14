Dell'Oro Group Announces Appointment Of Senior Research Director, Wireless LAN

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Matthias Machowinski to the role of Senior Research Director, Wireless LAN, effective immediately. With two decades of experience in communications and networking technology research and advisory services, Mr. Machowinski has a deep understanding of the enterprise network—both wireless and wireline. At Dell'Oro Group, Mr. Machowinski will lead the Wireless LAN research program, which includes enterprise-class Wi-Fi infrastructure, management solutions and mobility, and expand Dell'Oro Group's research on network automation and subscription-based offerings.

"We are very pleased to have Matthias join the team, and are already enjoying the dynamic his insights and analysis are bringing to the team. Matthias will fortify our existing team of high-calibre analysts and I am convinced he will deliver "Gold Standard" research consistent with our reputation," Tam Dell'Oro, Founder and CEO said.

"I am delighted to join Dell'Oro Group to direct the Wireless LAN research program, a highly dynamic area that's undergoing significant change as new technologies are introduced, regulations are loosened, and business requirements evolve due to the pandemic. I look forward to providing timely, accurate, and insightful information, as well as identifying the key trends and opportunities that will shape this market in the years to come," commented Machowinski.

Prior to Dell'Oro Group, Mr. Machowinski held technology research roles at Informa, IHS Markit, and Infonetics Research. Mr. Machowinski's research and analysis has been frequently quoted in leading trade and business publications including the Wall Street Journal, Wired, The Register, CRN, and Network World, and he regularly speaks at industry conferences and webinars. Mr. Machowinski received a B.S. degree summa cum laude in Psychology with a concentration in Mathematics and Statistics from Bemidji State University.

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit https://www.delloro.com/.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delloro-group-announces-appointment-of-senior-research-director-wireless-lan-301208737.html

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group