Delivery Hero Selects Smartsheet To Drive Efficiencies And Visibility Across Its Global Operations

Smartsheet (SMAR) - Get Report, the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero"), the world's leading local delivery platform, selected Smartsheet to improve work management, drive visibility, and create real-time value across the organisation.

Delivery Hero needed to eliminate manual systems and break down project silos with key stakeholders to streamline services in over 400 cities across more than 40 markets. Today, Delivery Hero uses Smartsheet to integrate with key applications creating an innovative solution that allows the team to work more efficiently and drive business growth.

"We needed a platform that would enable collaboration, boost productivity and adapt to the needs of the team across multiple locations and departments," said Tomasz Kowalski, Senior Project Manager at Delivery Hero. "Smartsheet provides us with the right mix of capabilities, integrations, and flexibility to accelerate our work and create impact across the business."

Since implementing Smartsheet, Delivery Hero has seen significant time savings by consolidating project and status reporting reducing the time to complete weekly tasks by 25% so the team could focus on value-adding tasks that enable business growth. The team was also able to create executive-specific dashboards that report on key metrics and insights about projects, milestones, and achievements on a monthly basis.

Delivery Hero partnered with Agile Management Experts (AMX), a Smartsheet Platinum Partner based in Europe, to accelerate the use of Smartsheet's platform. After an initial evaluation, AMX was able to implement enhanced workflows that optimized the use of Smartsheet while assessing new solutions to unlock the platform's full potential.

"Delivery Hero was able to transform their processes and their culture around how they get work done with Smartsheet. We look forward to seeing what more they will accomplish," said Sebastian Paasch, Managing Director at AMX.

"For global organizations like Delivery Hero, who serve thousands of customers across multiple markets on a regular basis, efficient processes are crucial," said Mike Arntz, Chief Revenue Officer at Smartsheet. "Through AMX's partnership, Delivery Hero was able to increase the platform's time-to-value by creating a solution tailored to their exact needs enabling their team to realize their full potential."

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (SMAR) - Get Report is the enterprise platform for dynamic work. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero has a strong presence in 39 out of 45 countries in which it is operating across Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East and North Africa. Delivery Hero also operates its own delivery service primarily in over 600 cities around the globe. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, the company group has more than 27,000 employees. Delivery Hero is listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange and became part of the leading index DAX (Deutscher Aktienindex) in 2020. For more information, please visit www.deliveryhero.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Smartsheet's expectations regarding possible or assumed business strategies, channel and partner strategies, potential growth and innovation opportunities, new products, and potential market opportunities.

Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as "believe," "continue," "could," "potential," "remain," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: our ability to achieve future growth and sustain our growth rate, our ability to attract and retain talent, our ability to attract and retain customers (including government customers) and increase sales to our customers, our ability to develop and release new products and services and to scale our platform, our ability to increase adoption of our platform through our self-service model, our ability to maintain and grow our relationships with channel and strategic partners, the highly competitive and rapidly evolving market in which we participate, our ability to identify targets for, execute on, or realize the benefits of, potential acquisitions, and our international expansion strategies. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results is included in our filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on December 8, 2020. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201210005235/en/