Delivering On Excellence And The Highest Of Standards In Business Education

With a demonstrated focus on quality in teaching, research, curriculum development, and student learning, eight institutions have earned accreditation

TAMPA, Fla., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AACSB International (AACSB) announced today that Trinity Business School; University of Guelph; Universidad de las Americas Puebla; International University of Monaco; Lund University; National University of Ireland, Galway; University of Porto; and School of Management, Harbin Institute of Technology have earned accreditation in business.

For over 100 years, AACSB accreditation has represented the highest standard of quality in business education in the world. As the longest-serving and largest business education network, AACSB connects lifelong learners, educators, and businesses worldwide. Today, a total of 890 institutions across 58 countries and territories have earned AACSB accreditation in business. Furthermore, 189 institutions maintain supplemental AACSB accreditation for their accounting programs.

"AACSB accreditation recognizes institutions that have demonstrated a focus on excellence in all areas, including teaching, research, curriculum development, and student learning," said Stephanie M. Bryant, executive vice president and chief accreditation officer of AACSB. "We congratulate each of the newly accredited institutions for earning this respected honor."

Achieving accreditation is a process of rigorous internal focus, engagement with an AACSB-assigned mentor, and peer-reviewed evaluation. During this multiyear path, schools focus on developing and implementing a plan to align with AACSB's accreditation standards. These standards require excellence in areas relating to strategic management and innovation; student, faculty, and staff as active participants; learning and teaching; and academic and professional engagement.

"The commitment to earning accreditation is a true reflection of a school's dedication—not only to their students, alumni network, and greater business community, but to the higher education industry as a whole," said Bryant. "Today's students are tomorrow's business leaders, and the addition of these eight institutions to the network of AACSB-accredited business schools will have a lasting positive impact, both locally and globally."

For more information about AACSB accreditation, please visit aacsb.edu/accreditation.

About AACSB International

Established in 1916, AACSB International (AACSB) is the world's largest business education alliance, connecting educators, learners, and business to create the next generation of great leaders. With a presence in more than 100 countries and territories, AACSB fosters engagement, accelerates innovation, and amplifies impact in business education. Learn how AACSB is transforming business education for a better society at aacsb.edu.

