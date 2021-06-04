Delivering Good, Inc. Announces June 9 Panel To Examine Women As Philanthropists & Their Emerging Power To Do Good

NEW YORK, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THE POWER OF WOMEN IN PHILANTHROPY: Women are playing an increasingly larger role in our charitable giving space in 2021.

NEW YORK, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THE POWER OF WOMEN IN PHILANTHROPY:Women are playing an increasingly larger role in our charitable giving space in 2021. Representing 51% of total wealth in the United States, with resources exceeding $20 trillion, women are more likely than men to give to virtually all types of charities. This panel will explore the emerging power of women in philanthropy and how to better engage this important part of our philanthropic space to make greater things happen in our philanthropic world.

Moderator: Lisa Gurwitch, President and CEO, Delivering Good

Janiece Evans-Page , CEO, Tides

Lily Kanter , Founder and CEO, Boon Supply Co; Co-Founder of Serena & Lily

Michele Le Moal-Gray , Chairperson, Countess Moira Charitable Foundation

Jacqueline Novogratz , Founder and CEO of Acumen

Registration is free; for more event information, visit https://www.delivering-good.org/womenofinspiration/june9/

This June 9 panel is the second in a three-part series of virtual discussions about leadership, philanthropy and opportunities to support women. Our first panel was on June 2 and featured Congresswoman Kathy Manning, U.S. Representative (D-NC); Lisa Kaplowitz, Executive Director of the Center for Women in Business, Rutgers University; Fran Horowitz, CEO, Abercrombie & Fitch Co.; Cynthia "Cynt" Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks; Rear Admiral Aisha K. Mix, U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps. CLICK HERE to watch a replay of our June 2 event.

About Delivering Good Delivering Good is a national nonprofit organization that strives to help create a more equitable world where people facing economic, medical, social and environmental challenges have useful items needed to overcome adversity and achieve their full potential. For more information, please visit Delivering-Good.org and follow @DeliveringGood on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn .

