Delight Restaurant Group Announces Acquisition Of 44 Wendy's Restaurants From The Wendy's Company

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delight Restaurant Group announced today the acquisition of 44 Wendy's® restaurants on Long Island, New York. As part of the transaction, Delight Restaurant Group plans to build several new Wendy's restaurants in the area and remodel certain acquired restaurants under the brand's Image Activation initiative.

The 44 restaurants employ more than 1,200 team members. The Wendy's restaurants were previously owned and operated by The Wendy's Company.

Delight Restaurant Group is a high performing and growth-oriented restaurant franchisee founded by Managing Partners Andrew and Richard Krumholz in 2016. Delight Restaurant Group is one of the Restaurant Finance Monitor's Top 200 Largest Franchisees in the United States with total revenue of $290+ million and 155 Wendy's and Taco Bell restaurants. This is Delight Restaurant Group's second acquisition this year after acquiring 54 Wendy's in North Carolina as part of the NPC bankruptcy sale process. Delight Restaurant Group plans to continue expanding through acquisitions and new unit development.

Andrew Krumholz, Managing Partner of Delight Restaurant Group said, "We are excited to continue and build on the strong performance of the Wendy's restaurants in the Long Island market. We have an amazing team in place and look forward to making a positive difference in our communities." Richard Krumholz, Managing Partner of Delight Restaurant Group said, "We are thrilled to grow with this exceptional portfolio and couldn't be more excited about the future of the Wendy's brand."

About Delight Restaurant Group

Delight Restaurant Group is a high performing and growth-oriented franchisee of Wendy's and Taco Bell restaurants with a total of 155 locations, over 4,000 employees, and $290+ million in gross annual revenue.

