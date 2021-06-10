Deli Meat Market To Grow By USD 86.89 Billion|Key Drivers And Market Forecasts|17000 Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the deli meat market and it is poised to grow by USD 86.89 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the deli meat market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- What are the major drivers in the market?Factors such as the growth in organized retail, the increase in product launches, and the rise in demand for packaged meat are the major drivers in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of about 8%.
- Who are the top players in the market?Boars Head Brand, BRF SA, Cargill Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., JBS SA, Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Sigma Alimentos SA de CV, The Kraft Heinz Co., Tyson Foods Inc. are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?The market is driven by the increase in product launches. However, the increase in product recalls will hamper the market growth.
- How big is the North American market?35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Boars Head Brand, BRF SA, Cargill Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., JBS SA, Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Sigma Alimentos SA de CV, The Kraft Heinz Co., and Tyson Foods Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the growth in organized retail will offer immense growth opportunities, the increase in product recalls is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this deli meat market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Deli Meat Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Deli Meat Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Cured Deli Meat
- Uncured Deli Meat
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- The Middle East and Africa
- South America
Deli Meat Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The deli meat market report covers the following areas:
- Deli Meat Market Size
- Deli Meat Market Trends
- Deli Meat Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the rise in demand for packaged meat as one of the prime reasons driving the Deli Meat Market growth during the next few years.
Deli Meat Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist deli meat market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the deli meat market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the deli meat market across North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of deli meat market vendors
