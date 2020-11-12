Delete® - Tattoo Removal & Medical Salon Hosts 'Deleteathon' To Celebrate 10 Years Of Erasing Valley Residents' Unwanted Tattoos

PHOENIX, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delete® - Tattoo Removal & Medical Salon, Phoenix's premier tattoo removal specialist, marked its 10th-anniversary "Deleteathon" on Nov. 11 at its 16 th Street and Bethany Home Road salon location. Patients and staff celebrated 10 years serving more than 12,500 patients and delivering more than 50,000 appointments. Patients enjoyed discounted services, appetizers, and the salon's signature "Eraser" cocktails at the salon throughout the day.

Since opening its doors in November of 2010, the Delete salon has provided nearly-pain-free tattoo removal - a dramatic contrast to the traditionally painful tattoo removal methods of the past.

Laser tattoo removal treatments begin using the most technologically advanced, industry-respected PicoWay® by Candela. PicoWay's ultra-short, picosecond laser pulses create a "photoacoustic" effect, breaking up the tattoo ink or pigmentation into smaller, more easily eliminated particles before the skin has the chance to overheat. The laser reaches under the skin for its impact, leaving the outer layer of the skin intact. The experts at Delete safely remove tattoos of all colors, on all skin types, safely, comfortably, and affordably.

"Sometimes, bad tattoos happen to good people. Until Delete, laser tattoo removal was a frightening and painful process," explained Marci Zimmerman-White, founder of Delete.

"Human beings are naturally designed to change often. Part of our constant evolution is sparked from past experiences, fueling our fire to learn, grow and eventually move forward.

"It's been amazing to see how removing an unwanted tattoo can transform a life," Zimmerman-White continued. "Our patients have typically wanted one or a number of tattoos removed, but were afraid of the costs, scarring and/or pain." With an expert staff, numbing options and the advanced technology of the PicoWay laser, Delete's tattoo removal results are nationally recognized for excellence.

At Delete - Tattoo Removal and Medical Salon, a patient's journey toward their best self is saluted. The med-spa is the first freestanding tattoo removal salon in the Phoenix area, with a second Delete - Tattoo Removal salon planned to open early 2021 in Chandler, Arizona.

Staff members are experts at turning back the clock and fresh starts. Delete also provides medical services such as nutrient IV drip therapy and vitamin shots, hair removal, skin rejuvenation services including peels, laser removal for birthmarks, skin lesions, sunspots and freckles, as well as other treatments, including injectable fillers.

About Delete - Tattoo Removal & Medical Salon

Voted Best Tattoo Removal of Phoenix and opened in 2010, Delete - Tattoo Removal and Medical Salon located at 6020 N. 16 th St. in Phoenix incorporates the latest in state-of-the-art laser technology and a trained team of certified medical professionals.

