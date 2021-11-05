Delek Releases 2020-2021 Sustainability Report

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) - Get Delek US Holdings Inc Report ("Delek") announced today in the company's 2020-2021 Sustainability Report a commitment to reduce its Scope 1 & Scope 2 emissions 34 percent by 2030.

"Delek aspires to be a leader in this important transition in the energy industry while still providing affordable transportation fuels that improve the standard of living in the communities we serve," said Uzi Yemin, Chairman, President and CEO of Delek.

Additional Highlights from the 2020-2021 Sustainability ReportDelek's second annual sustainability report contains a more comprehensive response to the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and the company's first Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) aligned reporting.

Also included for the first time in the report is EEO-1 data detailing the company's workforce diversity, plus additional insights regarding efforts taken to increase diversity across the workforce, including programs that expand opportunities for networking, mentorships and professional development.

Delek's actions towards its safety commitment - zero accidents or injuries - were also featured in the report, including new internal reporting tools to measure and improve safety performance.

A copy of the 2020-2021 Sustainability Report can be downloaded here: https://www.delekus.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/2021-11-05-Delek-Sustainability-Report-FINAL.pdf

Investors may enjoy the following video which covers our current progress: https://youtu.be/JOeE3CsadiQ

