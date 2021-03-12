BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) today announced that 2020 K-1 tax packages are now available on its website, www.

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) - Get Report today announced that 2020 K-1 tax packages are now available on its website, www.deleklogistics.com. Unit holders may access their 2020 tax information by selecting the Tax Information link on the website. Printing and mailing of these tax packages are currently underway.

Questions regarding the 2020 Tax Reporting Package can be addressed by contacting 1-855-301-4589 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. CST Monday through Friday, or via email at DelekLogisticsK1Help@deloitte.com

About Delek Logistics Partners, LPDelek Logistics Partners, LP, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, was formed by Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) - Get Report ("Delek US") to own, operate, acquire and construct crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delek-logistics-partners-lp-2020-k-1-tax-packages-available-on-website-301246473.html

SOURCE Delek Logistics