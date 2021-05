Delek Group - Conference Call For Investors Following Publication Of Financial Statements

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier today, Delek Group (TASE: DLEKG) ("the Company") published its Q1 2021 financial statements. The Company's management will hold conference calls to review the financial statements on two occasions, in Hebrew and in English.

The call in Hebrew will take place on Monday, May 31, 2021 at 12:30pm ( Israel time).Dial-in number: 03-9180650.

The call in English will take place on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 8.30am EST ( 1.30pm BST, 3.30pm Israel Time).Dial-in numbers: USA 1-888-723-3164 UK 0-800-917-5108 Other locations: +972-3-9180691

The conference calls will be accompanied by a presentation which will be uploaded to the Company's website at: https://ir.delek-group.com in advance.

A recording will be available shortly after the calls on the Company's website at: https://ir.delek-group.com

A conference call does not remove the requirement to study the Immediate Reports and the financial statements of the Company, including all information included in them in accordance with section 32A of the Securities Law (Warning Concerning Forward Looking Information), 1968.

This is a convenience translation of the original HEBREW immediate report issued to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by the Company on May 31, 2021 .

About Delek Group

Delek Group is an independent E&P company with activities in the UK North Sea and the East Mediterranean. Delek Group has significant holdings in the Leviathan and Tamar natural gas reservoirs in the East Mediterranean ( Israel's territorial water), with reserves and resources of more than 30 TCF and annual production capacity of more than 20 BCM. These reservoirs are major natural gas suppliers to the growing markets of Israel, Egypt and Jordan and Delek continues to lead the region's development into a major natural gas export hub. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Ithaca, Delek Group holds high-quality oil and natural gas assets in the UK North Sea totaling approximately 300 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) and producing about 22-24 million boe per year. Delek Group is one of Israel's largest and most prominent companies with a consistent track record of growth. Its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (DLEKG: IT).

For more information on Delek Group please visit www.delek-group.com

Contact

Limor Gruber Head of Investor Relations Delek Group Ltd. Tel: +972 6 863 8443 Limorg@delek-group.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delek-group---conference-call-for-investors-following-publication-of-financial-statements-301302266.html

SOURCE Delek Group Ltd.