Delcath Systems Announces Oral Presentation At The American Society Of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delcath Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCTH ), an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of rare primary and metastatic cancers of the liver, today announced an oral presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting to be held virtually June 4-8, 2021, and announced a company Q&A webinar has been scheduled for Monday, June 7, 2021 at 8:30am ET.

ASCO Presentation Details:

Title: Percutaneous hepatic perfusion (PHP) with melphalan for patients with ocular melanoma liver metastases: Preliminary results of FOCUS (PHP-OCM-301/301A) phase III trial. Type: Oral Abstract Presentation Track: Melanoma/Skin Cancers Presenter: Jonathan S. Zager, MD FACS Abstract Number: 9510 Date and Time: Available Starting June 4, 2021, 9:00 AM (EDT)

Dr. Zager will be presenting on behalf of the Principal Investigators that participated in the FOCUS trial.

The full ASCO meeting program is available at: www.asco.org.

Q&A Webinar Details:

The company invites investors to join a Q&A webinar on June 7 at 8:30am ET, hosted by Gerard Michel, CEO. Mr. Michel will introduce the company and its strategy, as well as discuss the positive preliminary results from its Phase 3 FOCUS Trial of HEPZATO in patients with metastatic ocular melanoma. Management will also provide answers on the live call to any questions submitted by attendees.

Investors are invited to begin submitting questions today to: investorrelations@delcath.com

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, dial approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date: Monday, June 7, 2021Time: 8:30amWebinar Link*: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2475/41223

*Participants will be able to listen to the webinar and submit questions via the "ask a question" tab, during the live event or can email questions to investorrelations@delcath.com , before the event.

About Delcath Systems, Inc.

Delcath Systems, Inc. is an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. Our investigational product - HEPZATO KIT (melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system) - is designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while minimizing systemic exposure and associated side effects. In addition to the FOCUS Trial, which is investigating the treatment of mOM, we have initiated a global Phase 3 clinical trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (ICC) called the ALIGN Trial. We have paused our work on the ALIGN Trial while we reevaluate the trial design. HEPZATO KIT has not been approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for sale in the U.S. In Europe, our system is marketed under the trade name Delcath CHEMOSAT® Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan (CHEMOSAT) and has been CE Marked and used at major medical centers to treat a wide range of cancers of the liver. CHEMOSAT is being marketed under an exclusive licensing agreement with medac GmbH, a privately held multi-national pharmaceutical company headquartered in Germany that specializes in the treatment and diagnosis of oncological, urological and autoimmune diseases.

