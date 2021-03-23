Delayed Nuptials Due To Pandemic? One Lucky Couple Will Be Very Glad They Did!

Barnana Snacks and Bitchin' Sauce Invite Couples to Submit Their Stories For a Chance to Win the Wedding of Their Dreams

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Four out of five couples who have found the 'perfect chip to their dip ' postponed or significantly altered the most romantic day in their lives last year. Well, we 've got some delicious news for lovebirds. Barnana, maker of plantain chips, and Bitchin' Sauce, an almond-based dip, are celebrating National Chip and Dip Day with the launch of the " Perfect Chip To My Dip" Contest, a partnership that gives one lucky couple a chance to win the wedding of their dreams.

Last year, countless love stories were paused because of the pandemic, so Barnana and Bitchin 'Sauce are calling for couples to submit their love stories for a chance to win the grand prize of $40,000 towards their wedding.

"All of us know a couple who had their dream wedding day postponed or canceled in 2020," said Caue Suplicy, Founder of Barnana. "It 's been about a year since we started canceling group gatherings and celebrations. We want to help one perfectly-paired couple have a chance to celebrate their wedding with friends and family the way they imagined it."

Through April 25, consumers can submit their epic love story by visiting PerfectChipToMyDip.com. Entry to the contest is simple; couples will share a photo illustrating why they are a perfect pairing, along with their love story and how their wedding plans were disrupted.

"Couples probably felt like the world was against them in 2020 and have shown a lot of bravery over the past year," said Founder and CEO of Bitchin' Sauce, Starr Edwards. "My husband L.A. and I are very excited to be launching the "Perfect Chip to my Dip" campaign and cannot wait to bring one of these couple's dreams to life. Everyone deserves to have their special day and we want to make sure it's Bitchin'."

After four finalist couples have been announced, consumer voting will determine the winning couple. The couple with the most votes will be awarded the grand prize of $40,000 to cover wedding expenses.

Barnana and Bitchin 'Sauce believe in creating great tasting snacks made from all natural, plant-based ingredients. Consumers can create their own perfect chip and dip pairings with Barnana Plantain Ridged Chips or Barnana Plantain Tortilla Chips with an assortment of Bitchin 'Sauces like lemon garlic Original and smoky Chipotle.

For more information and full rules and regulations about the Perfect Chip To My Dip contest, please visit perfectchiptomydip.com. You can also visit barnana.com or bitchinsauce.com for more information on the brands.

About BarnanaBarnana 's mission is to provide innovative, healthier, delicious, banana-based snacks while minimizing its impact on the environment. Barnana is a certified B-Corporation, focused on expanding its partnerships with farmers and indigenous communities in the Amazon. Barnana can be found in major retailers nationwide including Costco, Whole Foods, Target, Walmart, Kroger, Safeway and online at Amazon and barnana.com.

About Bitchin ' SauceBitchin' Sauce: The Almond Dip! Bitchin 'Sauce is made out of raw California almonds and is Gluten-Free, Vegan, Kosher, and Project Non-GMO Certified. Created by Starr Edwards in the San Diego farmers markets, Bitchin' Sauce has single-handedly pioneered the nut-based dip category. Try out their creamy dips on your favorite savory foods — from fish tacos to Bitchin 'Burgers! Bitchin 'Sauce can be found in major retailers nationwide.

