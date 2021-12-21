Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund, Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. And Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. Announce Closing Of Merger

The Boards of Trustees / Directors of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE American: VFL) (the "Acquiring Fund"), Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE American: VCF) (the "Colorado Muni Fund") and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE American: VMM) (the "Minnesota Muni Fund") today announced that the anticipated closing date of the acquisition of the Colorado Muni Fund and the Minnesota Muni Fund by the Acquiring Fund (the "Transaction"), is February 11, 2022, at approximately 5:00 p.m. Eastern daylight savings time. The transaction is expected to be tax-free and is pursuant to an Agreement and Plan of Acquisition (the "Plan of Acquisition") approved by shareholders at the Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") held on October 11, 2021, adjourned to November 9, 2021.

In connection with the Plan of Acquisition, each of the Colorado Muni Fund and the Minnesota Muni Fund will make a final distribution of substantially all of its undistributed tax-exempt interest income, ordinary income and capital gain net income, if any, earned and anticipated to be earned through close of business on February 1, 2022, payable on February 4, 2022 to common shareholders of record on February 1, 2022. Each of the Colorado Muni Fund and the Minnesota Muni Fund currently anticipates issuing another press release prior to February 4, 2022 stating the exact amount of the final distribution, if any. In early 2023, common shareholders of both Colorado Muni Fund and Minnesota Muni Fund will receive a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year 2022 that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Each Fund is a closed-end fund managed by Delaware Management Company, a series of Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust. The investment objective of the Acquiring Fund is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The investment objective of the Colorado Muni Fund is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax and from the personal income tax of Colorado, if any, consistent with the preservation of capital. The investment objective of the Minnesota Muni Fund is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax and from the personal income tax of Minnesota, if any, consistent with the preservation of capital. As of October 31, 2021, the total assets of the Acquiring Fund, Colorado Muni Fund and Minnesota Muni Fund were approximately $68.1 million, $74.2 million and $172.2 million, respectively.

In connection with the Plan of Acquisition, each Fund has filed relevant materials with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including a combined proxy statement for each Fund and a Form N-14 registration statement for the Acquiring Fund that contained a prospectus. The foregoing is not an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy, shares of any fund.

