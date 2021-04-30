Delaware Funds® By Macquarie Municipal Income Funds Appoint H. Jeffrey Dobbs, Joseph Harroz, Jr. And Sandra A. Lawrence As Trustees

Today, the following three municipal income funds, Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (VCF); Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL); and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (VMM) (together, the "Funds"), each a closed-end management investment company, announced that H. Jeffrey Dobbs, Joseph Harroz, Jr., and Sandra A. Lawrence will become independent trustees of each Fund effective April 30, 2021.

Following their appointments, the Board of Trustees for each Fund will consist of the following individuals: Jerome D. Abernathy, Thomas L. Bennett, Ann D. Borowiec, Joseph W. Chow, H. Jeffrey Dobbs, John A. Fry, Joseph Harroz, Jr., Sandra A. J. Lawrence, Frances A. Sevilla-Sacasa, Thomas K. Whitford, Christianna Wood, Janet L. Yeomans, and Shawn K. Lytle.

On December 2, 2020, Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. ("WDR"), the parent company of Ivy Investment Management Company, the investment adviser of the Ivy Funds Complex (the "Ivy Funds"), and Macquarie Management Holdings, Inc., the U.S. holding company for Macquarie Group Limited's U.S. asset management business ("Macquarie"), announced that they had entered into an agreement whereby Macquarie would acquire the investment management business of WDR (the "Transaction"). The Transaction closed on April 30, 2021. The Ivy Funds, as part of Delaware Funds by Macquarie, are now managed by Delaware Management Company and distributed by Delaware Distributors, L.P.

Mr. Dobbs has experience as a Trustee to the Ivy Funds. In addition, he has more than 35 years of experience in the automotive, industrial manufacturing, financial services and consumer sectors. He also has served as a partner in a public accounting firm. Mr. Dobbs holds a degree in accounting from Valparaiso University. The Independent Trustees concluded that Mr. Dobbs is suitable to act as Trustee because of his extensive work in the global professional services industry, as well as his educational background.

Mr. Harroz has experience as a Trustee to the Ivy Funds. In addition, he serves as the President of a state university and also serves as a Director of a bank. He also has served as President and Director of a publicly-traded company, as Interim President and General Counsel to a state university system and as Dean of the College of Law of that state university. Mr. Harroz holds a B.A. degree from the University of Oklahoma and a J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center. The Independent Trustees concluded that Mr. Harroz is suitable to serve as Trustee because of his educational background, his work experience and the length of his service as a Trustee to the Ivy Funds.

Ms. Lawrence has experience as a Trustee to the Ivy Funds. In addition, she has been a member and chair of the board of several public corporations, closely-held corporations and charitable organizations. She also has more than 16 years of experience serving on the boards of public companies, including as Audit Committee Chair and Nominating/Governance Committee Chair, and has served as a chief financial officer and on investment and finance committees. She served as President of Stern Brothers, a municipal bond house, where she held NASD Series licenses 7, 24 and 63. Ms. Lawrence holds an A.B. from Vassar College, as well as master's degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard Business School. The Independent Trustees concluded that Ms. Lawrence is suitable to serve as Trustee because of her work experience, financial background, academic background and service on corporate and charitable boards.

The investment objective of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax and from the personal income tax of its state, if any, consistent with the preservation of capital. The investment objective of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. In addition, each Fund has the ability to use leveraging techniques in an attempt to obtain a higher return for the Fund. Currently, each Fund has outstanding a series of variable-rate preferred shares as leverage.

About Macquarie Investment Management

Macquarie Investment Management, a member of Macquarie Group, is a global asset manager with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australia. As active managers, we prioritize autonomy and accountability at the team level in pursuit of opportunities that matter for clients. In the US, retail investors recognize our Delaware Funds ® by Macquarie as one of the longest standing mutual fund families, with more than 90 years in existence. Macquarie Investment Management is supported by the resources of Macquarie Group (ASX: MQG; ADR: MQBKY), a global provider of asset management, investment, banking, financial and advisory services.

Advisory services are provided by Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust, a registered investment advisor. Macquarie Group refers to Macquarie Group Limited and its subsidiaries and affiliates worldwide. For more information about Delaware Funds ® by Macquarie, visit delawarefunds.com or call 800 523-1918.

Other than Macquarie Bank Limited (MBL), none of the entities referred to in this document are authorized deposit-taking institutions for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The obligations of these entities do not represent deposits or other liabilities of MBL, a subsidiary of Macquarie Group Limited and an affiliate of Macquarie Investment Management. MBL does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of these entities, unless noted otherwise.

© 2021 Macquarie Management Holdings, Inc.

