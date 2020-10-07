Delaney & Co. Hosts "11 Black Fridays Of Free Shipping"

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delaney & Co. has announced that its e-commerce party supplies/gift shop, Delaney &Co., will be hosting "11 Black Fridays of Free Shipping", starting October 9, 2020 and ending December 19, 2020 at www.thedelaneyandco.com . "For 11 Fridays, all items on our e-commerce site will be available for free standard shipping beginning on each Friday at 12 AM and will expire on each Sunday night of that same weekend at 12 AM, every weekend until December 19, 2020," says Mia Johnson, CEO of Delaney & Co.

"This year has been unprecedented in financial scope and honestly, we just want to give back to our community and our country. We're all neighbors and we've all been navigating this season of lament together. We deserve the best Chanukah/Christmas ever and we, at Delaney & Co., wanted to extend a helping hand in making the holidays a little bit easier on everyone's pocket book."

