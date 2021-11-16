Delaget Marketplace Just Got Bigger

SAINT LOUIS PARK, Minn., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delaget, Minnesota-based SaaS (software as a service) and data company that provides automated data analytics solutions to more than 10,000 restaurant locations, announced today their partnership with three innovative QSR solution providers, Birdeye, Efficient Hire, and Global Shared Services (GSS).

Delaget continues to expand its lineup of QSR vendors via the Delaget Marketplace. November partner additions start with Birdeye, an all-in-one platform that helps businesses grow through happy customers. Over 70,000 businesses use Birdeye every day to attract new leads, convert them into customers, and delight those customers - all in one place. Next, Efficient Hire, the best-of-breed hiring technology helping restaurant operators find, engage, and onboard new employees quickly and consistently. Lastly, partnering with Global Shared Services (GSS), a restaurant finance firm dedicated to helping restaurants scale through dependable accounting and financial insight.

"Partnering with innovators that support the growth and success of our customers is a top priority," says Jason Tober, CEO of Delaget, "Solutions like Birdeye, Efficient Hire, and GSS fit with our pursuit to bring best-in-class, offerings to our customers who are looking to run more efficient, profitable businesses ."

The Delaget Marketplace is a robust partner ecosystem that provides restaurant operators with secure and seamless integrations and connections to top-tier providers, all of which focus on the restaurant space. Delaget's focus on continuing to add value through partner relationships and integrations means restaurant operators can have vetted and seamless solutions that increase efficiency and ultimately their bottom line. Delaget currently has more than 120 integrations with top service providers in payroll and accounting, HR & employee software, earned wage access, drive-thru and deliveries, POS, BOH, and more.

Delaget is the leader in QSR data solutions, serving more than 10,000 restaurant operators the data and solutions that need to expand their business and improve profitability and efficiency. Delaget is the recipient of the 2020 QSR Applied Tech Award for their product, Delaget Coach, which provides operators with an all-encompassing view of their data that are customized to their unique performance metrics such as sales, labor, food costs, speed of service, VOC, loss prevention, and more. Delaget customers include multi-unit operators from the following brands: Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, KFC, IHOP, Five Guys, Hardee's, Popeyes, Sonic Drive-In, Papa John's, and more.

