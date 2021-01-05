Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. To Present And Host A Fireside Chat At The 23rd Annual ICR Conference On January 12, 2021

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. ("Del Taco" or the "Company"), (NASDAQ: TACO), the second largest Mexican-American quick service restaurant chain by units in the United States, today announced that John D.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. ("Del Taco" or the "Company"), (TACO) - Get Report, the second largest Mexican-American quick service restaurant chain by units in the United States, today announced that John D. Cappasola, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, and Steven L. Brake, Chief Financial Officer, will present and host a fireside chat virtually at the 23 rd Annual ICR Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

The presentation and fireside chat is scheduled for 12:30 PM ET and will be webcast live and later archived at www.deltaco.com under the investors section. The webcast can also be viewed directly through the ICR conference website at www.icrconference.com.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (TACO) - Get Report offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, sliced avocado, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco's commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005191/en/