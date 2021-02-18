Del Taco Expands In California's Central Valley With New Bakersfield Location

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation's second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, today announced the opening of its newest location in central California at 11409 Stockdale Highway in Bakersfield.

"We're thrilled to be opening our newest restaurant to serve the residents of Bakersfield our fresh and delicious food," said Jeff Little, Senior Vice President of Development at Del Taco. "The Bakersfield area is experiencing tremendous growth and we're grateful that Del Taco will play an important role in helping feed the community."

With late night service, the new Bakersfield restaurant will continue the Del Taco legacy of offering its guests its signature Mexican favorites any time they want. Each dish is prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen and guests can expect quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, creamy Queso Blanco, fresh house-made guacamole and new signature sauce flavors. Any vegans or vegetarians in Bakersfield are in luck because Del Taco offers Beyond Tacos® and Burritos made with 100 percent plant-based protein.

Bakersfield residents are already familiar with the brand's classic menu items that are offered year-round, but now they can taste the sweet new addition to the Del Taco menu, Honey Mango Crispy items, which are available for a limited time. These tasty menu options include the Honey Mango Crispy Chicken Taco, Honey Mango 3 PC. Crispy Chicken & Churros Box, and Epic Honey Mango Crispy Chicken & Bacon Burrito.

The newest Del Taco in Bakersfield also will deliver the incredible value options on the Del'$ Dollar Deal$ Menu®**, featuring a wide variety of tacos, burritos, quesadillas, beverages and more. There are also hot breakfast items made with fresh scrambled eggs, hamburgers and Crinkle Cut fries, a variety of exciting beverages, desserts, and other complementary items available at the location.

For those interested in joining the Bakersfield Del Taco team, the store is hiring, and open positions can be found at https://deltaco.com/careers.

*By number of units.**Price and participation may vary.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (TACO) - Get Report offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco's commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

