Del Grande Dealer Group's Oak Tree Mazda Is Now Stevens Creek Mazda

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Del Grande Dealer Group ( DGDG), the Bay Area's largest family-owned automotive group, announced today that Oak Tree Mazda will begin operating under a new name and will be known as Stevens Creek Mazda, effective immediately.

This rebranding strategy reflects both the evolution of the Mazda brand as well as DGDG's vision for state-of-the-art car dealerships with cutting-edge technology.

Along with the name change, a newly remodeled dealership was revealed. The building follows Mazda's new Retail Evolution Design and incorporates practical state-of-the-art automotive retailing processes that uniquely express the Mazda brand.

The ownership and staff have not changed, and the new name highlights the prime location of the dealership, being on Stevens Creek Auto Row, one of the top auto rows in Northern California.

As part of our dedicated focus on providing guests with a world-class experience, DGDG believes it was appropriate to rebrand the dealership into a next-level facility to more specifically reflect the continued development of a modern automotive retail experience.

"Oak Tree Mazda has been part of the DGDG foundation for decades and we are excited to continue on the next journey with the name Stevens Creek Mazda, combined with our brand new state-of-the-art facility, said CEO Shaun Del Grande. "Our team continues to do an amazing job taking care of our guests who are going to love our technology focused designs."

About DGDGThe Del Grande Dealer Group (DGDG) is the Bay Area's largest family-owned automotive group. The dealer group comprises 14 brands and 13 dealerships. DGDG is committed to making Happy Car Buyers with a world-class guest experience and their No Brainer Pricing ™. For more information, visit DGDG.com.

