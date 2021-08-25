Deflecto® Enables Work-From-Home And Hybrid Workers With Mobile Laptop Desk

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deflecto, LLC, a leading manufacturer in the office products industry announced the launch of the Mobile Laptop Desk, making hybrid working and working from home more productive with everything in one place.

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deflecto, LLC, a leading manufacturer in the office products industry announced the launch of the Mobile Laptop Desk, making hybrid working and working from home more productive with everything in one place.

The Mobile Laptop Desk addresses the needs of the 30M+ workforce that will be working from home, noted Kate Lister, President of Global Workplace Analytics, "Our best estimate is that 25-30% of the workforce will be working-from-home multiple days a week by the end of 2021."

The Mobile Laptop Desk is a laptop bag, stand, and organizer in one that keeps your essential tech gear and office supplies within reach. Its ergonomic, adjustable laptop/tablet stand offers optimal viewing at just the right height, and the unique patent-pending portability allows the user to work where they want.

"Innovation is at the core of our work here at Deflecto, which is why we never stop looking for better ways to inspire, organize, and protect what is important to our customers. Our rich history of innovation continues today with the Mobile Laptop Desk," says Ken Smith, General Manager and Vice President of Sales at Deflecto.

The Mobile Laptop Desk is now being offered exclusively to the consumer on Indigogo.com through a live crowdfunding campaign. Reserve yours here: http://bit.ly/deflectolive

About Deflecto Deflecto and its family of companies provide products that make life more efficient at home, at work, and on the road. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana with more than 60-years of innovation, Deflecto is the world's largest manufacturer of floor protection and bicycle reflectors and is a global leader in office, storage and craft solutions, transportation and personal safety, dryer venting and air distribution products. For more on Deflecto's portfolio of products, please visit www.deflecto.com.

