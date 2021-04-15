DefinedCrowd Welcomes Bob Parker And Terence Fitzpatrick At Crucial Time In Growth Trajectory

SEATTLE, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DefinedCrowd, the one-stop-shop for high-quality Artificial Intelligence training data, today announced that Bob Parker and Terence Fitzpatrick, two industry-renowned leaders, have joined the company to head the Finance and Sales departments, respectively.

Bob Parker joins DefinedCrowd from SentinelOne, where he helped the company through significant growth and expansion during his four years there, including raising multiple rounds of equity and debt. With 30 years of experience working in Silicon Valley for both large public companies and growing private ones, Parker joined DefinedCrowd to support the company's fast growth. "I'm thrilled to join DefinedCrowd, one of the most exciting companies in the AI space. DefinedCrowd is at a key moment of growth, and it's at the center of one of the fastest-growing markets. The connection with the team was immediate, and I couldn't be more excited to join the team," Parker said.

Terence Fitzpatrick brings three decades of experience in AI sales across Europe, Asia, Middle East, Latin America and United States to DefinedCrowd. Previously the Chief Growth Officer at IPsoft where he led global sales, operations and development pipeline, Fitzpatrick joined DefinedCrowd to expand global sales and assist the company reach its ambitious growth goals. "As someone who has been responsible for managing global partnerships and senior level relationships in emerging technology companies, I've been extremely impressed by DefinedCrowd's growth over the last five years. DefinedCrowd is clearly increasing market share by providing high-quality AI training data and I'm thrilled to join such an accomplished executive team," said Fitzpatrick.

Experiencing an 8550% growth in revenue from 2016 to 2019, DefinedCrowd is one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. Parker and Fitzpatrick join at a pivotal time in the scale-up's progression and look to support its aggressive growth goals in the upcoming years.

Dr. Daniela Braga, founder and CEO of DefinedCrowd, said, "I'm delighted to welcome Bob and Terence to the team. As we become the GitHub of AI, we're witnessing stellar growth. With their extensive industry experience and track records, it's difficult to think of anyone better qualified to lead our Finance and Sales departments at this crucial time," Dr. Braga said.

