DefinedCrowd's Founder And CEO Received By The President Of Portugal

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and Daniela Braga debate the impact of Artificial Intelligence on the future of the Portuguese economy

SEATTLE, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the current context, His Excellency the President of Portugal received entrepreneur Dr. Daniela Braga during a hearing concerning the economic future of Portugal and the Recovery and Resilience Plan, which will be sent to Brussels by the end of the month.

"I deeply admire the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. It was a great honor to meet and talk with His Excellency, especially about a subject that's so close to my heart," said Dr. Braga after the hearing. Regarding Portugal's economic and social future, Dr. Braga said: "With the world still reeling from the impact of a global pandemic, social and economic concerns are understandably at the top of every country's agenda. I believe investing in Artificial Intelligence and digitalization is crucial to accelerating recovery and planning a future not only for Portugal but also for Europe, in order to reduce vulnerability to social and economic crisis."

The hearing took place last Friday April 16 at 3 p.m. GMT, via videoconference.

Photo: Rui Ochoa/Presidência da República

