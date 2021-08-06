DeFine And Tron Form Strategic Partnership To Build NFT Ecosystem And Bring Social Profile System On Tron Network

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Social NFT platform DeFine announced a partnership with Tron. The integration will tap into the Tron ecosystem and allow all creators, including artists, musicians, influencers, gamers, and athletes, to engage and interact with their fanbase with digital assets like NFTs and social/fan tokens.

With the integration of the Tron network, users and creators across the globe will be able to enjoy the platform without worrying about transaction speed and fees. Meanwhile, DeFine will cooperate with Tron and APENFT for sourcing valuable NFTs in the global marketplace.

Tron, one of the largest blockchain-based operating systems globally, offers public blockchain support of high throughput, high scalability, and high availability for all Decentralized Applications (DApps) in the Tron ecosystem.

With this strategic partnership, DeFine will explore bringing its unique social profile system to the Tron ecosystem. DeFine's social profile system is an NFT-based social identity constructed for users based on their contribution and achievements in the digital world.

After integrating with Tron, DeFine will explore providing special badges for the Tron ecosystem users and expand our partnership with the services to provide additional perks for the badge holders.

About Tron

Tron provides an efficient, convenient, reliable, secure, and scalable blockchain platform to millions of developers worldwide. In March 2021, it launched the first NFT standard TRC-721 and improved the world's largest distributed storage system, BTFS, delivering a comprehensive and efficient infrastructure to convert artworks as NFTs on the blockchain.

About DeFine

DeFine is the NFT social platform for all creators, including artists, musicians, influencers, gamers, and athletes. The platform facilitates all social interaction, engagement and communication for creators and their fanbase with digital assets like NFTs and social/fan tokens.

