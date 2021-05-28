Defiance ETFs Launches $PSY, The First U.S.-listed ETF Focused On Psychedelics

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Defiance ETFs launched $PSY, the Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF, the first psychedelic ETF to be listed in the U.

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Defiance ETFs launched $PSY, the Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF, the first psychedelic ETF to be listed in the U.S. $PSY will give investors exposure to companies involved in the development of the next generation of medicine, including psychedelics, cannabis and other psychedelic derived treatments.

About Defiance: Founded in 2018, Defiance is a FinTech asset manager and an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor focused on the next generation of investors. The Psychedelic ETF ($PSY) joins Defiance's suite of first-mover disruptive ETFs, which includes Next Gen H2 ($HDRO) , the first SPAC ETF ($SPAK), and the first 5G ETF ($FIVG).

BEFORE INVESTING YOU SHOULD CAREFULLY CONSIDER THE FUND'S INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES, RISKS, CHARGES AND EXPENSES. THIS AND OTHER INFORMATION IS IN THE PROSPECTUS, A COPY OF WHICH MAY BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 833.333.9383. PLEASE READ THE PROSPECTUS CAREFULLY BEFORE YOU INVEST.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. As an ETF, the fund may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. The Fund is not actively managed and would not sell a security due to current or projected under performance unless that security is removed from the Index or is required upon a reconstitution of the Index.

A portfolio concentrated in a single industry or country, may be subject to a higher degree of risk. Specifically, the Index (and as a result, the Fund) is expected to be concentrated in Psychedelics Healthcare and Medical Cannabis companies. Such companies may depend largely on the government regulation and their profitability can be significantly affected by restriction on government reimbursements for medical expenses, rising costs of products and services, pricing pressure, limited product lines, intellectual property rights, and long and costly government product approval processes. The investments rely on U.S. and Canadian regulation of psychedelic, healthcare and cannabis, and the fund could be adversely affected by changes in these regulations.

The Fund is considered to be non-diversified, so it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers. Investments in foreign securities involve certain risks including risk of loss due to foreign currency fluctuations or to political or economic instability. Small and mid-cap companies are subject to greater and more unpredictable price changes than securities of large-cap companies.

The BITA Medical Psychedelics, Cannabis, and Ketamine Index is the exclusive property and a trademark of BITA GmbH and has been licensed for use for certain purposes by Defiance ETFs LLC. Products based on the BITA Medical Psychedelics, Cannabis, and Ketamine Index are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by BITA GmbH, and BITA GmbH makes no representation regarding the advisability of trading in such product(s). It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

PSY is new with a limited operating history.

The Defiance ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Julia StollMacMillan Communications(212) 473-4442 julia@macmillancom.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/defiance-etfs-launches-psy-the-first-us-listed-etf-focused-on-psychedelics-301301224.html

SOURCE Defiance ETFs