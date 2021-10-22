DeFi Technologies Inc. Featured In Syndicated Broadcast Covering Subsidiary Valour's Milestone Of Achieving $250 Million In Assets Under Management

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- DeFi Technologies Inc. (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJ.F) (OTC: DEFTF), a digital asset investment firm bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance, today announces that it has been featured in a broadcast via NetworkNewsAudio ("NNA"), a solution that delivers additional visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community via distribution to thousands of syndication points. The audio press release covers Valour Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of DeFi Technologies, eclipsing the milestone total of $250 million in assets under management ("AUM").

To hear the audio production, visit: https://www.nnw.fm/6oKxT

To read the original press release, visit: https://nnw.fm/6tE6r

Per the news release, Valour Inc., the pioneering issuer of digital asset exchange traded products ("ETPs"), has surpassed $250 million in assets under management. This achievement marks an exceptional first 10 months of 2021, as AUM increased more than 2,560% since the beginning of the year. In the 30-day period prior to October 15, AUM increased by more than $40 million.

DeFi's recently launched Valour Solana product has seen strong investor interest and inflows. With the imminent listing of Valour's ETPs on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Euronext, the company expects substantial additional growth of Valour's AUM.

"This remarkable growth of Valour's assets under management is due in part to its dedicated leadership team, but also the increasing institutional investment demand for ETPs," Russell Starr, Chief Executive Officer of DeFi Technologies, stated in the news release. "We continue to be impressed with what the incredible team at Valour is doing to launch and make innovative ETPs available for those looking to participate in the rapidly growing DeFi sector and the next wave of financial innovation."

Valour's Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT) and Solana (SOL) ETPs were the first of their kind in the Nordics, and stand as the lowest fee ADA, DOT and SOL ETPs in the world. Valour Bitcoin Zero and Valour Ethereum Zero remain the first and only fully hedged, passive investment products with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) as underlyings which are completely fee-free, with competitors charging up to 2.5% in management fees.

About DeFi Technologies Inc.

DeFi Technologies Inc. is a digital asset investment firm bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance. Its mission is to expand investor access to industry-leading decentralized technologies and the future of finance. The company believes that decentralized technologies lie at the heart of financial innovation. On behalf of its shareholders and investors, DeFi Technologies identifies opportunities and areas of innovation, and builds and invests in new technologies and ventures in order to provide diversified exposure across decentralized finance. As a trusted partner for its clients and investors, the company provides industry-leading products and top-quality research and education in this fast-growing space. For more information, visit the company's website at www.DeFi.tech.

About NetworkNewsAudio

NetworkNewsAudio ("NNA"), one of 50+ brands within IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, CEO interviews and AudioPressRelease ("APR") productions. These audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NNA can assist by cutting through the overload of information in today's market, while bringing its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. IBN is where news, content and information converge. IBN is a comprehensive provider of news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services and a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and writers, IBN has the unparalleled ability to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public with an ever-growing distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets across the nation.

For more information, visit: www.NetworkNewsAudio.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the IBN website, applicable to all content provided by IBN wherever published or re-published: https://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to listing of ETPs by Valour; the growth of AUM; expansion of the Company and Valour's management team; the growth and adoption of decentralized finance; the pursuit by DeFi Technologies and its subsidiaries of business opportunities; and the merits or potential returns of any such opportunities. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans," "expects" or "does not expect," "is expected," "budget," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates" or "does not anticipate," or "believes," or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will be taken," "occur" or "be achieved." Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, acceptance of Valour ETPs by Frankfurt, Euronext and other exchanges; investor demand for DeFi Technologies' and Valour's products; the growth and development of DeFi and cryptocurrency sector; rules and regulations with respect to DeFi and cryptocurrency; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Corporate Communications

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)Los Angeles, California www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com310.299.1717 Office Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com