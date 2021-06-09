Defense Logistics Market: COVID-19 Focused Report | Evolving Opportunities With Anham Fzco LLC And ASELSAN AS | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global defense logistics market is expected to grow by USD 3.

NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global defense logistics market is expected to grow by USD 3.89 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 2%.

For the Right Perspective & Competitive Insights. Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis.

Download Free Sample Report

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Defense Logistics Market Analysis Report by Geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) and Market Landscape (military infrastructure, military logistics services, and military FMS), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.

https://www.technavio.com/report/report/defense-logistics-market-industry-analysis

The defense logistics market is driven by the increasing number of military vehicles. In addition, the adoption of multidimensional defense logistics is anticipated to boost the growth of the defense logistics market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Defense Logistics Companies:

AECOM

Amentum Services Inc.

Anham Fzco LLC

ASELSAN AS

BAE Systems Plc

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Defense Logistics Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Defense Logistics Market Market Landscape Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Military infrastructure - size and forecast 2020-2025

Military logistics services - size and forecast 2020-2025

Military FMS - size and forecast 2020-2025

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business?

Grab an exclusive Report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Security and Law Enforcement Robots Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024:The security and law enforcement robots market size has the potential to grow by USD 2.50 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comWebsite: www.technavio.com/Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/defense-logistics-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/defense-logistics-market-covid-19-focused-report--evolving-opportunities-with-anham-fzco-llc-and-aselsan-as--technavio-301308591.html

SOURCE Technavio