DefenAge Upgrades Its Iconic 8-in-1 BioSerum To A MEGA Size And Launches It As A Black Friday Special

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DefenAge® Skincare, the manufacturer and distributor of the revolutionary, evidence-based, anti-aging products, announces the launch of its highly anticipated MEGA SIZE of 8-in-1 BioSerum .DefenAge added .5 ounces to the standard size of its iconic bestseller and concept anti-aging cream, the 8-in-1 BioSerum, that launched the line and ignited a skincare revolution five years ago.

"Patients really are the biggest judge. I have been in practice for about 21 years now and I've had all the in-office dispensed skin care lines. DefenAge by far has had the most impressive patient feedback of any new skincare line that we have offered," comments dermatologist Angela Bowers, MD, Founder of Southlake Dermatology, Southlake, TX.

The 8-in-1 BioSerum is designed to instantly rejuvenate the skin's smoothness, radiance and hydration while minimizing the appearance of lines, wrinkles, age spots, redness and pore size, and visibly brightening skin.

The core of the product's technology is DefenAge's proprietary Age-Repair Defensins® that are infused in the product at the highest daily concentration and backed by 7 clinical studies. "DefenAge wasn't just repackaging retinol or vitamin C or something else, rather using very intriguing immunological defensin-molecules that are some of the first line in our immune system defenses," said dermatologist Anne Chapas, MD, Director at Union Square Laser Dermatology in New York City, NY.

"With defensins, you are getting a very specific portion of the antiaging process turned on and creating a younger and new-looking epidermis," explains dermatologist Amy Forman Taub, MD, Medical Director at Advanced Dermatology, Lincolnshire, IL, "DefenAge's iconic 8-in-1 BioSerum is an advanced targeted cosmetic treatment with an established scientific mechanism of action."

A new-launch inaugural article accumulates experiences and recommendations of Key Opinion Leaders in dermatology and aesthetic medicine and is published on Dermatology Digest this month. "I recommend the 8-in-1 BioSerum, not only as a part of patients' daily skincare, but also to achieve optimal outcomes after procedures I do in the office, including microneedling," said dermatologist Vivian Bucay, MD, Bucay Center for Dermatology and Aesthetics, in San Antonio, TX. "I also feel confident that the patients will be less likely to break out with acne post treatment when I use the 8-in-1 BioSerum."

Dr. Chapas recommends the 8-in-1 BioSerum "as a rejuvenation cosmetic serum for patients who want smoother pores, more skin firmness, or better overall skin quality. It is also a unisex product for both men and women." Dr. Bowers adds, "the 8-in-1 BioSerum doesn't tend to irritate the skin, all skin types tolerate it."

"I have hundreds of patients who could not be happier with the dramatic changes they see with the 8-in-1 BioSerum on their face. Within a month they are asking if it can be used anywhere else. The first area I recommend is taking it down on the neck and décolleté. Anywhere it is applied, you start seeing fewer fine lines and more luminosity and clarity," comments dermatologist Steven Swengel, MD, Medical Director of RefinedMD, Los Gatos, CA."

The MEGA size 8-in-1 BioSerum (1.5 fl oz | 45 ml) is available on www.defenage.com starting today. From Black Friday to Cyber Monday ( November 27-30, 2020), the new MEGA size BioSerum will be available for the price of a standard-size 1 fl oz 8-in-1 BioSerum ( $165 with a free account). You get 50% more product for the same price! After that, it will retail for $198.

About DefenAge ® :DefenAge is a technology-driven, evidence-based, luxury beauty brand, tested and recommended by dermatologists as a stand-alone, high-performing anti-aging cosmetic skincare and safe alternative for retinol for visible skin rejuvenation . DefenAge complies with or exceeds the Clean Beauty standards and its products have never been tested on animals. The line includes the advanced anti-aging cream , 3-piece comprehensive dermatologist recommended skin care regimen , award winning eye cream named the best eye cream for dark circles , neck tightening cream , skin brightening mask , luxurious face cleanser, and men's skincare kit .

