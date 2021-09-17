Deere's Acquisition Of Bear Flag Robotics Attests To The Importance Of Technological Innovation In Agriculture And Forestry - Freedonia Group Analysis

CLEVELAND, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In August 2021, Deere agreed to purchase California-based Bear Flag Robotics, an agricultural technology company specializing in autonomous tractors, for $250 million. Specifically, technologies developed by Bear Flag Robotics allow tractors to operate autonomously. The two companies began collaborating in 2019.

The acquisition of Bear Flag Robotics complements Deere's research and development activities, and broader commitment to providing innovative equipment with advanced connectivity capabilities. It also builds on other major recent company initiatives. In February 2021, for instance, Deere announced its Precision Forestry initiative, which is designed to reorganize the company's technology portfolio and upgrade Deere's forestry equipment offering.

Deere's goal is to better serve customers in the agricultural and forestry sectors with individualized solutions to their needs. The next generation of forestry equipment from Deere will feature an array of new technologies, and the purchase of Bear Flag Robotics is a critical component of the company's commitment to innovation.

