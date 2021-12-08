Deere & Company Announces Quarterly Dividend

MOLINE, Ill., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Deere & Company (DE) - Get Deere & Company Report Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable ­­­­February 8, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2021.

