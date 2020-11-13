Deer Valley Restructures Senior Management

GUIN, Ala., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with its succession plan, Deer Valley Homebuilders ("Deer Valley") approved the following changes to its senior management team, effective immediately. The company early implemented its succession plan, due to the recent passing of Mr. Chet Murphree the company's President and General Manager, who had previously announced his retirement effective December 31, 2020.

Mr. Joey Aycock will be promoted into the position of Executive Vice President and General Manager, with primary responsibility for both daily operations and sales and marketing. Joey has over 25 years of experience in the manufactured housing industry in a variety of leadership roles. In 2004, Mr. Aycock was one of the founders of the company and has served as Vice President and Director of Sales since 2015.

Mr. Steve Lawler will add the position of President and continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer. This expanded capacity covers several operational duties and responsibilities of the company's corporate strategy and strategic business development, as well as full responsibility for financial reporting and managing the company's financial performance. Mr. Lawler was one of the founders of the company and has served as served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since 2004.

The Board of Directors issued the following statement: "We are greatly saddened by the recent passing of Chet. The entire Deer Valley family, as well as the many people he worked with and mentored over the years, mourns this loss. Chet led our company with intelligence, integrity and passion. The contributions he made to the transformation of our business cannot be measured. Chet's impact on Deer Valley and the communities we serve will forever be felt. On behalf of our management team and employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to Chet's family.

The promotion of Steve to President and CFO and Joey to Executive Vice President and General Manager is the culmination of several years of internal planning. Both of these gentlemen have a great understanding of our business and has proven themselves ready for this next opportunity."

Deer Valley designs and manufacture factory-built homes marketed through a network of independent dealers, builders, developers and government agencies located primarily in the southeastern and southcentral regions of the United States. The Company is dedicated to building premier heavily constructed high-quality, energy-efficient homes for our valued homebuyer.

