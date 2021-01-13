Deer Squad (Graphic: Business Wire)

Nickelodeon will premiere CG-animated series Deer Squad in the U.S. following a successful run overseas. The result of a partnership between iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, Nickelodeon International and VIS KIDS, a division of ViacomCBS International Studios, Deer Squad will premiere on Nickelodeon in the U.S. on Jan. 25, at 9 a.m. (ET/PT) in the preschool block. The series will continue to air regularly weekdays at 9 a.m. (ET/PT).

The adventure-rescue show follows four, lovable, enthusiastic and heroic deer friends—Kai, Lola, Bobbi and Rammy—who protect the animals of Central Forest and the humans who inhabit Platinum City, a futuristic metropolis surrounding their woodland home. When there's trouble, the Deer summon their special Planet Powers of Water (Kai), Wood (Lola), Earth (Bobbi) and Sun (Rammy) to solve problems.

"We first partnered with iQIYI on the series with a worldwide audience in mind. We're incredibly proud to see this original preschool series become the first Nickelodeon International global Chinese-originated collaborative project, as we further our commitment to developing kids-first content from around the world," said Nina Hahn, Head of VIS KIDS and Senior Vice President of International Production & Development for Nickelodeon International.

" Deer Squad is a major breakthrough for iQIYI's development of original children's animation, creatively supervised by Nickelodeon International. We appreciate Nickelodeon's international broadcasting strategy on the show, and it is great news that we have achieved No.1 in viewership in many regions. We hope that there will be more Chinese original animations to go international," said Yang Xiaoxuan, Vice President of iQIYI and Head of Original Animation and Investment.

Nickelodeon International aired Deer Squad across Asia in August 2020, including iQIYI's platform in China, and premiered in Australia, New Zealand and the UK later in the year. It was the #1 show in the Philippines among kids 2-14 1, ranked Nick Jr. as the #1 STV channel in Australia among kids 0-4 during Deer Squad premieres 2 and averaged +148% in the UK compared to the timeslot benchmark 3. The series is scheduled to air in Europe and Africa in March 2021.

Deer Squad is currently in production for a second season. The show marks the first time for Nickelodeon Asia to partner on a Chinese original from its conception phase.

About Nickelodeon International

Nickelodeon, now in its 41st year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. Nickelodeon is one of the most globally recognized and widely distributed multimedia entertainment brands for kids and family, available in nearly 400 million households across 170+ countries and territories, via more than 80+ locally programmed channels and branded blocks. Outside of the United States, Nickelodeon is part of ViacomCBS Networks International, a division of ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC). For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc.

About ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS)

Introduced in 2018, ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS) is a division of ViacomCBS Networks International that produces content for ViacomCBS brands and platforms, including Paramount+, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Channel 5, Network 10, Telefe and Porta Dos Fundos, as well as for third parties. In 2020, VIS Kids launched to further the expansion of the studio's global kids content pipeline. The content that VIS produces covers all genres, from preschool to young adult and across live action and animation, as well as soap operas, dramas, short and long-form comedy formats and feature film productions. VIS global sales include original productions, co-productions, formats sold for local adaptations, and sale of ready-made content.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc. is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce.

1 Kids 2-14s in the premiered weekdays (3 rd Aug - 14 th Aug 2020, @1600-1629). Source: Kantar Media, TechEdge, Nickelodeon PHL, 0600-2159, Period Run 3 rd Aug - 14 th Aug

2 Kids 0-4 in the premiered weekdays (12 th October - 23 rd October 2020, @1630-1659). Source: Nielsen, TechEdge, Nick Jr AU, 0600-1959

3 Kids 4-15 in the premiered weekdays (1 st October - 16 th October 2020, @0730-0759). Source: BARB, TechEdge, Nick Jr UK, Total Day

