Deepwave Digital Raises $3M In Series Seed Funding To Accelerate Growth In The 5G, Defense, And Aerospace Markets

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepwave Digital announced today the closing of their $3M series seed investment round led by Northrop Grumman and Jumpstart NJ Angel Network. Deepwave Digital provides enterprise-level sensor solutions for a wide range of radio frequency (RF) and wireless system companies. Their software-defined technology merges traditional processes with the latest advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning to solve the most challenging problems in telecommunications, spectrum management, defense, and aerospace.

Other participants in the series seed funding round include Robin Hood Ventures, Ben Franklin Technology Partners, and Lehigh Valley Angel Investors. This investment adds to the $1.2M previously raised.

Deepwave's Artificial Intelligence Radio Transceiver (AIR-T) product line has shown to be a valuable asset for a wide range of aerospace and defense applications including cognitive radio, signal detection, classification, and localization. Deepwave Digital is working with Northrop Grumman to integrate Deepwave's technology and innovations in edge compute AI into an array of sensor systems which improve capabilities and longevity.

"We're evolving the way we think and the way we work, to use emerging commercial technologies to provide our warfighters the most advanced capabilities more quickly," said Chris Daughters, Vice President of Research, Technology and Engineering, Aeronautics Systems, Northrop Grumman. "Our partnership with Deepwave Digital combined with our advanced autonomy expertise will enhance the agility, speed, and affordability our customers expect."

In addition to supplying core technologies to the aerospace and defense markets, Deepwave is a critical component in the 5G Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS). CBRS is a shared spectrum network that changes the traditional methods of spectrum allocation by allowing the 3.5 GHz band to be simultaneously utilized by both existing federal users and commercial services such as private LTE. CBRS has the potential to transform local wireless networks as much as the development of Wi-fi and has resulted in nearly $4B raised at auction in new FCC spectrum licenses to date. Deepwave's AIR-T hardware, combined with their Radar Signal Classifier (RSC) neural network are being used as the Environmental Sensing Capability (ESC) sensor in the Key Bridge Wireless CBRS network. This sensor provides customers in a wide area the ability to know when priority users are present and efficiently share spectrum. According to Jesse Caulfield, CEO of Key Bridge Wireless, "Deepwave's AI-based receiver technology coupled with the Key Bridge's ESC service provides a robust solution to detect the presence of priority users in the 3.5 GHz band. Our advanced signal detectors were recently certified by the US Government with a 100% success rate. The deep learning approach also reduces false alarms and contributes to a trusted, stable spectrum sensing capability."

Deepwave Digital is located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (USA) and develops integrated hardware/software solutions to improve the performance of wireless systems using deep learning. Deepwave's AIR-T product line offers customers the most user-friendly software defined radio for implementing neural networks within wireless radios.

