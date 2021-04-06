DeepIntent® Launches DeepIntent Outcomes™

NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepIntent, the leading healthcare marketing technology company built purposefully to influence patient health and business outcomes, today announced DeepIntent Outcomes, which dramatically improves script lift attributed to digital advertising through the use of real-world clinical data. Built into its Healthcare Demand-Side Platform (DSP), DeepIntent Outcomes enables marketers to measure and automatically optimize live campaigns based on script performance from pharmacy claims data that is refreshed daily.

"Healthcare marketers need to go beyond ad exposure when raising awareness about health issues and, in particular, rare diseases," said Jennifer Werther, Chief Strategy Officer, DeepIntent. "With DeepIntent Outcomes, marketers will optimize patient and healthcare provider campaigns based on prescribing behaviors using the industry's fastest pharmaceutical data refresh. This stands in contrast to legacy solutions that require weeks or months to report insights, minimizing the usefulness of the data to guide optimizations that lead to stronger ROI."

DeepIntent Outcomes helps healthcare marketers by overcoming common challenges in today's environment, such as data silos, the use of different platforms, and delayed reporting. With DeepIntent Outcomes, marketers can leverage script performance to eliminate waste, improve marketing mix in-flight and:

Plan their campaigns based on insights into the in-market behaviors of patients and providers;

their campaigns based on insights into the in-market behaviors of patients and providers; Activate their media plans across all devices within a single platform;

their media plans across all devices within a single platform; Measure how each campaign is performing in real-time; and

how each campaign is performing in real-time; and Optimizein-flight campaign performance daily by automatically adjusting creative, reach, frequency, publishers, pricing, and bidding strategy.

One of the strategic use cases supported by DeepIntent Outcomes is the ability to measure the combined impact of patient and provider advertising on script lift. In collaboration with Publicis Health Media, DeepIntent Outcomes allowed the agency to coordinate and measure ad exposures to patients and providers for one of their leading pharmaceutical clients. With this new tool, their client has seen script lift rise an average of 10-35%.

"For years, we have faced the challenge of connecting healthcare provider and patient advertising campaigns in a meaningful way," said Kate Gattuso, Vice President Business Intelligence, Publicis Health Media. "Now with DeepIntent Outcomes, not only do we see a meaningful increase in script lift, but we're also able to serve more coherent and relevant information to patients and providers that support the patient's journey towards health and wellness."

DeepIntent Outcomes leverages the most comprehensive, transparent, trusted, and verified healthcare data set and fastest pharmaceutical data refresh in the industry through its partnership with Komodo Health. DeepIntent's healthcare identity graph sees 75% of healthcare providers each day and 86% every month while boasting 25% higher audience quality on average for patient campaigns. The combination of these two solutions gives rise to unprecedented capabilities in the pharmaceutical marketplace. In 2020, DeepIntent was named Best-Buy Side Programmatic Platform by Digiday over competitors such as Xandr and Verizon Media.

"DeepIntent Outcomes is one of the most important steps we've taken along our journey to create marketing technology that can measurably improve the lives of patients," said Chris Paquette, founder and Chief Executive Officer, DeepIntent. "When patients and providers have an increased awareness of potential treatment options through better-targeted advertising, both become empowered to make more informed decisions. This builds stronger trust and creates more thoughtful, candid, and bidirectional discussions about the pros and cons of various treatment options, and ultimately, better patient outcomes."

About DeepIntentConceived by former Memorial Sloan Kettering data scientists, DeepIntent connects healthcare companies with patients and providers across every device through unique data, media partnerships, and integrations. From campaign planning to audience targeting to measuring and optimization, DeepIntent is proven to increase script lift while improving patients' quality of life. Its Healthcare Marketing Platform empowers marketers at seven of the top ten pharmaceutical companies and leading healthcare advertising agencies to positively influence health and business outcomes. For more information, visit DeepIntent.com or find us on Twitter , Facebook , or LinkedIn .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deepintent-launches-deepintent-outcomes-301262484.html

SOURCE DeepIntent