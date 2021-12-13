Deepen AI Launches Radar And IMU Sensor Calibration; Loop-based Optimizer Brings Increased Accuracy

New sensor pairings for Radar and IMU-based sensors bring the total number of calibration pairs supported to 10.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepen AI, a world leader in computer vision tools for autonomous systems, today announced the launch of Radar and IMU sensor calibrations.

Deepen Calibrate is an easy-to-use web browser-based tool that supports both intrinsic and extrinsic calibrations. Deepen Calibrate cuts down the time spent on calibrating multi-sensor data from hours to minutes, enabling accurate localization, mapping, sensor fusion perception, and control. Deepen Calibrate now supports 10 calibration pairs.

Radar to Camera (New)

IMU to Vehicle (New)

IMU Intrinsic (New)

Vehicle to Camera

LiDAR to Camera

LiDAR to Vehicle

Stereo Camera

Non-overlapping Camera

LiDAR to LiDAR

Camera intrinsic

Deepen AI , has also developed a proprietary Loop-based Calibration Optimiser to identify and fix small errors in multiple sensor calibrations - resulting in highly accurate sensor fusion. Calibration Optimiser works for multiple sensors forming a closed loop. By adding Calibration Optimiser on top of the regular techniques, Deepen AI is able to reduce errors and significantly increase sensor fusion accuracy.

Deepen Calibrate makes the critical task of sensor data calibration simple and quick. Deepen Calibrate manages the complexities of the calibration process, ensuring accuracy and making autonomous systems safer, while also making a job that typically requires the time of a Ph.D-level engineer into something anyone can do.

"Our calibration suite is critical to help make the world safer & more productive in line with our mission. With the launch of the RADAR, IMU and optimization loops we have expanded our offerings to multiple new use cases for robotics, automotives and drones" - Mohammad Musa, Co-Founder & CEO, Deepen AI

Licensing and customized packages are available to enterprises. More calibration types are being added regularly.

Deepen Calibrate extends the company's suite of data lifecycle tools, including Deepen Annotate and Deepen Validate. Deepen Calibrate is available to customers starting today.

Start your calibration journey now . For more information, visit https://www.deepen.ai/calibrate

You can talk to Deepen AI at CES'22 from 5th to 7th January 2022 in Las Vegas. Write to them at info@deepen.ai to schedule a demo.

About DeepenDeepen AI is a Silicon Valley-based start-up and the only safety-first data lifecycle tools and services company focused on machine learning and AI for autonomous systems. With tools and services that are customizable to suit the needs of enterprises as well as start-ups, they have happy customers of every size across the globe. Visit www.deepen.ai for more information.

Contacts Mohammad Musa, Co-Founder & CEO 325771@email4pr.com +1 (650) 560 -7130

