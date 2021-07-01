HARRISBURG, Pa., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Six CBD, purveyors of commercial cannabis, announced the grand opening of their new store at Park City Center in Lancaster, PA.

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Six CBD, purveyors of commercial cannabis, announced the grand opening of their new store at Park City Center in Lancaster, PA. This new location will open on July 2nd, 2021, offering the Delta 8 THC and CBD products that the retail chain is known for.

"We're excited to increase our footprint in Pennsylvania, and to complement our other nearby stores in Camp Hill and King of Prussia," remarked Nick Kruczaj, President of Deep Six CBD. "Our grand opening is on July 2nd, just in time for the Fourth of July holiday. As an Air Force veteran, it's enormously important to me to provide help to the military veteran community."

"All Deep Six stores will host a Buy One Get One 50% Off Sale on Saturday & Sunday to celebrate the Fourth of July and this grand opening. We will also offer 20% Off and free shipping for all products on our website, DeepSixCBD.com, all weekend long." Customers seeking the full complement of products that are offered online will find Delta 8 and CBD-infused brownies, cookies, oils, flower, and more. CBD treats for pets reportedly help to keep pets calm during fireworks displays that cause them distress.

No med card? No problem for THC 8 users in Elizabethtown, Ephrata, and New Holland areas.

CBD, short for "cannabidiol", is a cannabis extract that is popularly used for help with pain, stress, and anxiety without an intoxicating effect. Related to this, Delta 8 THC, or " Delta 8" is a newly-available cannabis extract that can be sold directly to consumers without medical cannabis cards. Users report that it helps with everything from PTSD to simple relaxation, and that they enjoy a soothing, clear-headed "buzz" without the anxiety spikes that traditional Delta 9 THC cannabis can cause.

Benton Purtle, Operations Manager of Deep Six, commented, "Our grand opening on July 2nd will allow us to provide the Lancaster area with the finest cannabis-derived products on the market." Purtle reports using THC 8 as an alternative to traditional ADHD treatments such as Ritalin or Adderall. "We only work with producers who are able to provide lab-certified products and Certificates of Analysis."

