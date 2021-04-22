Deep North Secures Department Of Homeland Security Award To Provide Video Analytics For Transportation Security Administration Checkpoint Screenings

Funding to Explore Increasing Security Effectiveness While Reducing Wait Times and Improving Passenger Experiences in the Wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic and Necessary Social Distancing Requirements

FOSTER CITY, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep North, a pioneer in computer vision and artificial intelligence- (AI-) powered video analytics, has been selected by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) Silicon Valley Innovation Program (SVIP) to apply its technology to Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints. The $196,880 Phase 1 funding aims to help minimize exposure and contact between TSA officers (TSOs) and passengers while improving security as part of SVIP's Emerging Needs: COVID-19 Response & Future Mitigation solicitation.

"Deep North's technology is designed to provide high traffic, highly populated locations like airports with the real-time, actionable analytics they need to deliver better, safer and more exceptional, seamless experiences," said Rohan Sanil, Co-Founder, CEO and Head of Products, Deep North. "We are humbled and excited to be able to apply our innovations to help TSA realize its vision of improving passenger experience and safety throughout the airport. We are committed to providing DHS and other government entities with the best AI technologies to build a safer and better homeland through continued investment and innovation."

Deep North's AI and computer vision platform has historically brought the specificity and actionability of digital analytics to physical locations such as retail stores, shopping centers, commercial real estate, and transportation hubs. The technology leverages existing camera infrastructure to help businesses digitize and understand behavioral and foot traffic metrics in the physical world. The platform then provides businesses with direct, anonymous insights in real time and predictive analytics to improve customer experience. For transportation hubs, Deep North provides a robust suite of actionable data that results in exceptional travel experiences while maintaining high standards of safety and compliance.

Features that Deep North has agreed to deliver to S&T's Screening at Speed program to explore potential applications in TSA mission space include:

Detect and quantify the compliance to the social distancing and other safety measures

Provide key metrics such as passenger throughput, TSO interactions, time in system, and bottleneck zones

Uncover and report anomalies such as unattended baggage, movement in the wrong direction, or occupying restricted areas

"Deep North has already demonstrated commercial success in the travel and telecommunication industries - at both the global and national level," said Melissa Oh, SVIP Managing Director. "There's a lot of potential impact to be made on TSA's future screening processes with this project."

As part of Phase 1, Deep North will enhance its existing AI-based video analytics technology -- using unique identifiers that expire immediately after passengers leave the checkpoint -- to detect patterns and anomalies in full motion video (FMV) and provide real-time feedback by integrating into self-screening portals for a next-generation screening experience. In addition to the self-screening portals, the program proposes to also integrate with automated baggage and body scanning software to create a robust self-service screening solution.

"We are excited to apply Deep Learning innovations that support customer - employee interaction, social distancing, activity recognition and anomaly detection to realize the TSA vision of improving passenger experience and security throughout the airport," said Prakash Atawale, Senior VP Algorithms and Systems Engineering, Deep North.

For more information on how Deep North can help improve the travel experience, visit https://www.deepnorth.com/markets-travel/ and for more information on Deep North's solutions related to COVID-19, please visit https://www.deepnorth.com/covid19/ .

About Deep NorthDeep North is a pioneer in Computer Vision and AI, focused on providing insights for the physical world that previously could only be captured online. Its patent-pending platform utilizes advanced and highly accurate object recognition to turn simple video feeds into powerful, actionable, and predictable analytics about the customer behavior such as footfall, product interaction, space utilization, customer journey and more. Deep North solutions are designed to fully realize the transformative potential of AI in the enterprise so businesses can unlock superior business outcomes such as revenue growth, operational efficiency and cost optimization. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Deep North is serving some of the world's largest and most innovative companies from diverse industries such as retail, commercial real estate and transportation. Deep North is developed to govern and preserve the integrity of each and every individual by the highest possible standards of anonymization. For more information, visit www.deepnorth.com .

About SVIPSVIP is one of S&T's programs and tools to fund innovation and work with private sector partners to advance homeland security solutions. Companies participating in SVIP are eligible for up to $800,000 of non-dilutive funding over four phases to develop and adapt commercial technologies for homeland security use cases. For more information on current and future SVIP solicitations, visit https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/svip or contact dhs-silicon-valley@hq.dhs.gov . For more information about S&T's innovation programs and tools, visit https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/work-with-st .

