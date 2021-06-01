Deep Down, Inc. To Present At The 2021 LD Micro Invitational XI Conference

HOUSTON, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Down, Inc. (OTCQB: DPDW), a specialist in deepwater oil and gas production and distribution equipment and services, announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming LD Micro Invitational...

HOUSTON, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Down, Inc. (OTCQB: DPDW), a specialist in deepwater oil and gas production and distribution equipment and services, announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming LD Micro Invitational XI event on Thursday, June 10 th at 10:00 am Eastern Time. Charles Njuguna, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be giving the presentation.

Event: Deep Down, Inc. Presentation at the LD Micro Invitational XIDate: Thursday, June 10, 2021Time: 10:00 am ET

Register to watch the presentation here .

Summary of LD Micro Invitational XI EventThe 2021 LD Micro Invitational will be held on the Sequire Virtual Events platform on Tuesday, June 8th through Thursday, June 10th, 2021.

The scheduled events run from 10:00 AM ET to 6:00 PM ET each day.

This three-day, virtual investor conference is expected to feature around 180 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as several influential keynotes.

About Deep Down, Inc. ( www.deepdowninc.com )

Deep Down focuses on complex deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil and gas production distribution system technologies and support services, connecting the platform and the wellhead. Deep Down's proven services and technological solutions include distribution system installation support and engineering services, umbilical terminations, loose-tube steel flying leads, installation buoyancy, remotely operated vehicles and tooling, marine vessel automation, control, and ballast systems. Deep Down supports subsea engineering, installation, commissioning, and maintenance projects through specialized, highly experienced service teams and engineered technological solutions.

About LD Micro (NASDAQ: SRAX; www.ldmicro.com )LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

Investor Relations Contact:Trevor Ashurst ir@deepdowninc.com281-862-2201